B. Riley Wealth Advisors Inc. Has $1.54 Million Position in Alibaba Group Holding Limited (NYSE:BABA)

B. Riley Wealth Advisors Inc. cut its stake in shares of Alibaba Group Holding Limited (NYSE:BABA – Free Report) by 9.1% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm owned 20,849 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock after selling 2,097 shares during the quarter. B. Riley Wealth Advisors Inc.’s holdings in Alibaba Group were worth $1,536,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Fiduciary Alliance LLC grew its stake in Alibaba Group by 154.1% during the first quarter. Fiduciary Alliance LLC now owns 55,229 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $4,052,000 after buying an additional 33,490 shares during the last quarter. CANADA LIFE ASSURANCE Co grew its position in Alibaba Group by 462.5% during the 1st quarter. CANADA LIFE ASSURANCE Co now owns 169,220 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $12,275,000 after acquiring an additional 139,134 shares during the last quarter. SRN Advisors LLC increased its holdings in Alibaba Group by 76.7% during the 1st quarter. SRN Advisors LLC now owns 22,259 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $1,611,000 after purchasing an additional 9,663 shares in the last quarter. ORG Partners LLC raised its position in Alibaba Group by 52,685.7% in the 1st quarter. ORG Partners LLC now owns 11,085 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $813,000 after purchasing an additional 11,064 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Leo Wealth LLC acquired a new position in Alibaba Group in the fourth quarter worth $1,734,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 13.47% of the company’s stock.

Alibaba Group Price Performance

Shares of BABA stock opened at $115.24 on Thursday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.41, a current ratio of 1.41 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.17. Alibaba Group Holding Limited has a 12-month low of $66.63 and a 12-month high of $116.57. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $85.09 and a 200-day moving average of $79.27. The firm has a market capitalization of $292.42 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 26.86, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.46 and a beta of 0.33.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Alibaba Group ( NYSE:BABA Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 15th. The specialty retailer reported $16.44 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.87 by $14.57. Alibaba Group had a return on equity of 12.08% and a net margin of 7.31%. The company had revenue of $243.24 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $248.32 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $2.47 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 3.9% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities research analysts forecast that Alibaba Group Holding Limited will post 7.93 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of research firms recently issued reports on BABA. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their price target on Alibaba Group from $100.00 to $108.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, August 16th. Morgan Stanley reiterated an “equal weight” rating and set a $90.00 target price on shares of Alibaba Group in a research report on Friday, August 23rd. Robert W. Baird raised their price target on shares of Alibaba Group from $85.00 to $88.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, August 16th. Benchmark reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $118.00 price objective on shares of Alibaba Group in a report on Friday, August 16th. Finally, Loop Capital reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $115.00 target price on shares of Alibaba Group in a research note on Thursday, August 29th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fourteen have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $107.61.

Alibaba Group Company Profile

(Free Report)

Alibaba Group Holding Limited, through its subsidiaries, provides technology infrastructure and marketing reach to help merchants, brands, retailers, and other businesses to engage with their users and customers in the People's Republic of China and internationally. The company operates through seven segments: China Commerce, International Commerce, Local Consumer Services, Cainiao, Cloud, Digital Media and Entertainment, and Innovation Initiatives and Others.

