EP Wealth Advisors LLC Sells 912 Shares of Invesco BulletShares 2024 Corporate Bond ETF (NASDAQ:BSCO)

EP Wealth Advisors LLC reduced its position in Invesco BulletShares 2024 Corporate Bond ETF (NASDAQ:BSCO – Free Report) by 2.4% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 37,045 shares of the company’s stock after selling 912 shares during the period. EP Wealth Advisors LLC’s holdings in Invesco BulletShares 2024 Corporate Bond ETF were worth $780,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of BSCO. American Planning Services Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Invesco BulletShares 2024 Corporate Bond ETF by 5,701.6% in the 1st quarter. American Planning Services Inc. now owns 967,538 shares of the company’s stock worth $20,289,000 after buying an additional 950,861 shares during the last quarter. TruWealth Advisors LLC lifted its position in Invesco BulletShares 2024 Corporate Bond ETF by 27.1% during the second quarter. TruWealth Advisors LLC now owns 3,920,553 shares of the company’s stock valued at $82,567,000 after purchasing an additional 836,029 shares in the last quarter. Jaffetilchin Investment Partners LLC purchased a new position in Invesco BulletShares 2024 Corporate Bond ETF during the first quarter valued at $16,984,000. McCarthy & Cox purchased a new position in Invesco BulletShares 2024 Corporate Bond ETF during the first quarter valued at $13,445,000. Finally, Strategic Financial Concepts LLC lifted its position in Invesco BulletShares 2024 Corporate Bond ETF by 988.2% during the second quarter. Strategic Financial Concepts LLC now owns 475,994 shares of the company’s stock valued at $100,000 after purchasing an additional 432,252 shares in the last quarter.

NASDAQ BSCO opened at $21.13 on Thursday. The business’s fifty day moving average is $21.11 and its 200 day moving average is $21.06. Invesco BulletShares 2024 Corporate Bond ETF has a fifty-two week low of $20.67 and a fifty-two week high of $21.18.

The business also recently announced a monthly dividend, which was paid on Friday, September 27th. Investors of record on Monday, September 23rd were given a dividend of $0.08 per share. The ex-dividend date was Monday, September 23rd. This is an increase from Invesco BulletShares 2024 Corporate Bond ETF’s previous monthly dividend of $0.08. This represents a $0.96 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.54%.

The Invesco BulletShares 2024 Corporate Bond ETF (BSCO) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in investment grade fixed income. The fund tracks an index of investment-grade corporate bonds maturing in 2024. The fund will unwind in December 2024 and return all capital and proceeds to investors.

