Intercontinental Exchange, Inc. (NYSE:ICE) Shares Acquired by EP Wealth Advisors LLC

EP Wealth Advisors LLC grew its holdings in Intercontinental Exchange, Inc. (NYSE:ICE – Free Report) by 9.2% during the second quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund owned 6,665 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 559 shares during the period. EP Wealth Advisors LLC’s holdings in Intercontinental Exchange were worth $912,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Ironwood Investment Management LLC acquired a new stake in Intercontinental Exchange during the second quarter worth approximately $569,000. Nemes Rush Group LLC raised its stake in Intercontinental Exchange by 1.9% during the 2nd quarter. Nemes Rush Group LLC now owns 52,155 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $7,139,000 after acquiring an additional 985 shares in the last quarter. Magnolia Capital Advisors LLC lifted its position in Intercontinental Exchange by 3.2% in the second quarter. Magnolia Capital Advisors LLC now owns 8,190 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,121,000 after acquiring an additional 251 shares during the last quarter. Creative Planning boosted its stake in Intercontinental Exchange by 8.8% in the second quarter. Creative Planning now owns 54,262 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $7,428,000 after acquiring an additional 4,393 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Goodman Advisory Group LLC purchased a new position in shares of Intercontinental Exchange during the second quarter worth about $1,644,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 89.30% of the company’s stock.

NYSE ICE opened at $160.91 on Thursday. The company has a current ratio of 0.99, a quick ratio of 0.99 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.69. The business’s 50 day moving average is $157.64 and its two-hundred day moving average is $144.03. The stock has a market capitalization of $92.30 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 36.91, a PEG ratio of 2.81 and a beta of 1.08. Intercontinental Exchange, Inc. has a 12-month low of $104.49 and a 12-month high of $163.71.

Intercontinental Exchange ( NYSE:ICE Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 1st. The financial services provider reported $1.52 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.49 by $0.03. Intercontinental Exchange had a return on equity of 12.70% and a net margin of 21.43%. The firm had revenue of $2.32 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.31 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $1.43 earnings per share. Intercontinental Exchange’s revenue was up 22.7% compared to the same quarter last year. Research analysts expect that Intercontinental Exchange, Inc. will post 6.04 EPS for the current year.

In related news, CTO Mayur Kapani sold 395 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, July 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $141.13, for a total transaction of $55,746.35. Following the sale, the chief technology officer now owns 64,471 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $9,098,792.23. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. In related news, CTO Mayur Kapani sold 395 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, July 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $141.13, for a total value of $55,746.35. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief technology officer now directly owns 64,471 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $9,098,792.23. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, CFO Warren Gardiner sold 750 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, September 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $161.43, for a total value of $121,072.50. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 16,576 shares in the company, valued at $2,675,863.68. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 68,316 shares of company stock worth $9,835,609 in the last 90 days. 1.10% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

ICE has been the topic of a number of research reports. Royal Bank of Canada started coverage on Intercontinental Exchange in a research note on Friday, September 27th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $200.00 price target on the stock. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods reiterated an “outperform” rating and issued a $168.00 price target on shares of Intercontinental Exchange in a research report on Tuesday, August 6th. The Goldman Sachs Group upgraded shares of Intercontinental Exchange from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and increased their price target for the stock from $143.00 to $167.00 in a research note on Monday, July 1st. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their price objective on shares of Intercontinental Exchange from $151.00 to $171.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, September 16th. Finally, Citigroup raised their price target on Intercontinental Exchange from $160.00 to $162.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, July 9th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating, twelve have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $162.47.

Intercontinental Exchange, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the provision of market infrastructure, data services, and technology solutions for financial institutions, corporations, and government entities in the United States, the United Kingdom, the European Union, Singapore, India, Abu Dhabi, Israel, and Canada.

