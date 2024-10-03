Truist Financial Corp Has $47.72 Million Stake in LPL Financial Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ:LPLA)

Truist Financial Corp boosted its stake in shares of LPL Financial Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ:LPLA – Free Report) by 4.0% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 170,848 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 6,646 shares during the quarter. Truist Financial Corp owned 0.23% of LPL Financial worth $47,718,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Boston Partners grew its position in LPL Financial by 71.9% during the 1st quarter. Boston Partners now owns 1,765,230 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $466,434,000 after acquiring an additional 738,509 shares during the last quarter. Epoch Investment Partners Inc. raised its holdings in shares of LPL Financial by 89.0% in the fourth quarter. Epoch Investment Partners Inc. now owns 774,297 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $176,245,000 after buying an additional 364,597 shares during the last quarter. TD Asset Management Inc lifted its position in LPL Financial by 33.2% during the 1st quarter. TD Asset Management Inc now owns 1,103,655 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $291,586,000 after buying an additional 275,286 shares in the last quarter. Kayne Anderson Rudnick Investment Management LLC grew its holdings in LPL Financial by 9.9% during the 2nd quarter. Kayne Anderson Rudnick Investment Management LLC now owns 2,589,793 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $723,329,000 after acquiring an additional 233,242 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Gilder Gagnon Howe & Co. LLC increased its position in LPL Financial by 12,785.9% in the 4th quarter. Gilder Gagnon Howe & Co. LLC now owns 234,524 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $53,382,000 after acquiring an additional 232,704 shares in the last quarter. 95.66% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Get LPL Financial alerts:

LPL Financial Trading Up 0.5 %

LPLA opened at $231.07 on Thursday. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $216.27 and its two-hundred day moving average is $249.85. The firm has a market cap of $17.26 billion, a PE ratio of 17.45, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.27 and a beta of 0.88. LPL Financial Holdings Inc. has a twelve month low of $187.19 and a twelve month high of $289.88. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.77, a quick ratio of 2.16 and a current ratio of 2.16.

LPL Financial Announces Dividend

LPL Financial ( NASDAQ:LPLA Get Free Report ) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, July 25th. The financial services provider reported $3.88 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.66 by $0.22. The firm had revenue of $2.93 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.89 billion. LPL Financial had a return on equity of 52.14% and a net margin of 8.91%. The company’s revenue was up 18.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $3.94 earnings per share. Equities research analysts anticipate that LPL Financial Holdings Inc. will post 15.88 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, August 23rd. Shareholders of record on Friday, August 9th were paid a $0.30 dividend. This represents a $1.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.52%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, August 9th. LPL Financial’s payout ratio is currently 9.06%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

LPLA has been the topic of several research analyst reports. Citigroup decreased their price target on shares of LPL Financial from $325.00 to $285.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, September 27th. JMP Securities lifted their target price on LPL Financial from $305.00 to $310.00 and gave the company a “market outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, July 26th. UBS Group cut their price target on LPL Financial from $290.00 to $215.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, August 6th. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods lowered their price objective on LPL Financial from $326.00 to $315.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, July 26th. Finally, TD Cowen upped their target price on shares of LPL Financial from $243.00 to $255.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, July 26th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $275.69.

View Our Latest Stock Analysis on LPL Financial

LPL Financial Company Profile

(Free Report)

LPL Financial Holdings Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides an integrated platform of brokerage and investment advisory services to independent financial advisors and financial advisors at enterprises in the United States. Its brokerage offerings include variable and fixed annuities, mutual funds, equities, fixed income, alternative investments, retirement and 529 education savings plans, and insurance.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding LPLA? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for LPL Financial Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ:LPLA – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for LPL Financial Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for LPL Financial and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.