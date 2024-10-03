B. Riley Wealth Advisors Inc. Has $1.61 Million Stock Holdings in iShares Biotechnology ETF (NASDAQ:IBB)

B. Riley Wealth Advisors Inc. raised its holdings in iShares Biotechnology ETF (NASDAQ:IBB – Free Report) by 2.0% in the 2nd quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund owned 11,722 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 229 shares during the period. B. Riley Wealth Advisors Inc.’s holdings in iShares Biotechnology ETF were worth $1,609,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Future Financial Wealth Managment LLC acquired a new stake in iShares Biotechnology ETF in the first quarter valued at $27,000. Bbjs Financial Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of iShares Biotechnology ETF in the 2nd quarter valued at about $31,000. Pacifica Partners Inc. increased its stake in shares of iShares Biotechnology ETF by 118.2% in the first quarter. Pacifica Partners Inc. now owns 240 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $33,000 after buying an additional 130 shares during the period. YHB Investment Advisors Inc. bought a new position in shares of iShares Biotechnology ETF during the first quarter worth about $37,000. Finally, Mather Group LLC. bought a new stake in iShares Biotechnology ETF in the first quarter valued at approximately $57,000. Institutional investors own 62.45% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ:IBB opened at $144.80 on Thursday. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $145.68 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $138.97. iShares Biotechnology ETF has a fifty-two week low of $111.83 and a fifty-two week high of $150.57.

The company also recently announced a dividend, which was paid on Monday, September 30th. Investors of record on Wednesday, September 25th were issued a $0.2005 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, September 25th.

iShares Nasdaq Biotechnology ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares Nasdaq Biotechnology Index Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the NASDAQ Biotechnology Index (the Index). The Index contains securities of NASDAQ listed companies that are classified according to the Industry Classification Benchmark as either biotechnology or pharmaceuticals, which also meet other eligibility criteria determined by NASDAQ.

