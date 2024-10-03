Regal Investment Advisors LLC Sells 411 Shares of iShares Core S&P U.S. Growth ETF (NASDAQ:IUSG)

Regal Investment Advisors LLC trimmed its position in iShares Core S&P U.S. Growth ETF (NASDAQ:IUSG – Free Report) by 20.7% during the second quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 1,578 shares of the company’s stock after selling 411 shares during the period. Regal Investment Advisors LLC’s holdings in iShares Core S&P U.S. Growth ETF were worth $201,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Chicago Partners Investment Group LLC grew its stake in shares of iShares Core S&P U.S. Growth ETF by 0.6% in the fourth quarter. Chicago Partners Investment Group LLC now owns 16,590 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,798,000 after acquiring an additional 92 shares in the last quarter. Oppenheimer & Co. Inc. increased its holdings in shares of iShares Core S&P U.S. Growth ETF by 0.9% during the first quarter. Oppenheimer & Co. Inc. now owns 10,059 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,179,000 after purchasing an additional 92 shares during the period. Carolinas Wealth Consulting LLC raised its position in shares of iShares Core S&P U.S. Growth ETF by 1.8% in the second quarter. Carolinas Wealth Consulting LLC now owns 5,512 shares of the company’s stock valued at $703,000 after buying an additional 100 shares in the last quarter. Stokes Family Office LLC boosted its stake in shares of iShares Core S&P U.S. Growth ETF by 0.5% in the second quarter. Stokes Family Office LLC now owns 20,832 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,656,000 after buying an additional 103 shares during the period. Finally, FAS Wealth Partners Inc. grew its position in iShares Core S&P U.S. Growth ETF by 41.4% during the first quarter. FAS Wealth Partners Inc. now owns 376 shares of the company’s stock worth $44,000 after buying an additional 110 shares in the last quarter.

iShares Core S&P U.S. Growth ETF Price Performance

Shares of NASDAQ IUSG opened at $130.24 on Thursday. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $126.21 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $122.99. The stock has a market capitalization of $19.67 billion, a PE ratio of 27.75 and a beta of 1.06. iShares Core S&P U.S. Growth ETF has a fifty-two week low of $90.71 and a fifty-two week high of $133.65.

iShares Core S&P U.S. Growth ETF Dividend Announcement

About iShares Core S&P U.S. Growth ETF

The company also recently disclosed a dividend, which was paid on Monday, September 30th. Investors of record on Wednesday, September 25th were given a dividend of $0.2513 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, September 25th.

The iShares Core S&P U.S. Growth ETF (IUSG) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the S&P 900 Growth index. The fund tracks an index of US large- and mid-cap growth stocks. The index selects from stocks ranked 1-3000 by market cap based on fundamental growth factors. IUSG was launched on Jul 24, 2000 and is managed by BlackRock.

