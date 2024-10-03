EP Wealth Advisors LLC Sells 4,999 Shares of Schwab U.S. Mid-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHM)

EP Wealth Advisors LLC trimmed its position in shares of Schwab U.S. Mid-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHM – Free Report) by 29.5% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 11,928 shares of the company’s stock after selling 4,999 shares during the period. EP Wealth Advisors LLC’s holdings in Schwab U.S. Mid-Cap ETF were worth $928,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Exencial Wealth Advisors LLC raised its holdings in shares of Schwab U.S. Mid-Cap ETF by 8.6% in the 4th quarter. Exencial Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 303,421 shares of the company’s stock valued at $22,854,000 after purchasing an additional 24,115 shares during the period. Regal Investment Advisors LLC raised its stake in Schwab U.S. Mid-Cap ETF by 25.8% in the fourth quarter. Regal Investment Advisors LLC now owns 6,204 shares of the company’s stock valued at $467,000 after buying an additional 1,273 shares during the period. Creative Planning raised its stake in Schwab U.S. Mid-Cap ETF by 0.3% in the fourth quarter. Creative Planning now owns 10,259,228 shares of the company’s stock valued at $772,725,000 after buying an additional 25,791 shares during the period. Vivaldi Capital Management LP raised its stake in Schwab U.S. Mid-Cap ETF by 17.4% in the 4th quarter. Vivaldi Capital Management LP now owns 32,015 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,391,000 after acquiring an additional 4,753 shares during the period. Finally, Madison Wealth Partners Inc boosted its position in Schwab U.S. Mid-Cap ETF by 61.5% during the fourth quarter. Madison Wealth Partners Inc now owns 10,586 shares of the company’s stock worth $797,000 after purchasing an additional 4,030 shares during the period.

Schwab U.S. Mid-Cap ETF Stock Performance

Shares of SCHM opened at $82.51 on Thursday. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $80.17 and its 200 day simple moving average is $79.27. The firm has a market cap of $11.83 billion, a P/E ratio of 16.47 and a beta of 1.09. Schwab U.S. Mid-Cap ETF has a 52 week low of $62.87 and a 52 week high of $83.69.

Schwab U.S. Mid-Cap ETF Company Profile

The Schwab U.S. Mid-Cap ETF (SCHM) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in mid cap equity. The fund tracks a market cap-weighted index of mid-cap stocks in the Dow Jones US Total Stock Market Index. SCHM was launched on Jan 13, 2011 and is managed by Charles Schwab.

