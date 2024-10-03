Paycom Software, Inc. (NYSE:PAYC) Shares Purchased by Cascade Investment Advisors Inc.

Cascade Investment Advisors Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Paycom Software, Inc. (NYSE:PAYC – Free Report) by 11.6% in the third quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 7,354 shares of the software maker’s stock after acquiring an additional 764 shares during the quarter. Cascade Investment Advisors Inc.’s holdings in Paycom Software were worth $1,225,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Mather Group LLC. acquired a new stake in shares of Paycom Software during the first quarter worth $26,000. Palisade Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Paycom Software in the first quarter valued at about $32,000. Ashton Thomas Private Wealth LLC acquired a new position in shares of Paycom Software during the second quarter worth about $25,000. MFA Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Paycom Software during the second quarter worth about $26,000. Finally, Migdal Insurance & Financial Holdings Ltd. acquired a new stake in Paycom Software in the second quarter valued at about $27,000. 87.77% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In other news, CEO Chad R. Richison sold 1,950 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, September 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $166.60, for a total value of $324,870.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 2,795,310 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $465,698,646. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In related news, CEO Chad R. Richison sold 1,950 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, September 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $166.60, for a total transaction of $324,870.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 2,795,310 shares in the company, valued at approximately $465,698,646. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, CFO Craig E. Boelte sold 11,882 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $155.98, for a total value of $1,853,354.36. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 294,849 shares in the company, valued at $45,990,547.02. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders sold 73,856 shares of company stock valued at $11,792,926. 14.50% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Several equities analysts have issued reports on PAYC shares. Jefferies Financial Group dropped their target price on Paycom Software from $170.00 to $145.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, June 24th. Needham & Company LLC reissued a “hold” rating on shares of Paycom Software in a report on Thursday, August 1st. Citigroup lowered their price target on shares of Paycom Software from $193.00 to $162.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, June 18th. Barclays increased their price target on shares of Paycom Software from $161.00 to $167.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Thursday, August 1st. Finally, TD Cowen upped their target price on shares of Paycom Software from $171.00 to $188.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, September 23rd. Seventeen investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $179.75.

Shares of PAYC stock opened at $166.73 on Thursday. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $163.58 and its 200-day simple moving average is $167.34. Paycom Software, Inc. has a 1-year low of $139.50 and a 1-year high of $279.96. The firm has a market cap of $9.58 billion, a P/E ratio of 20.31, a PEG ratio of 2.37 and a beta of 1.17.

Paycom Software (NYSE:PAYC – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 31st. The software maker reported $1.20 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.13 by $0.07. Paycom Software had a net margin of 26.55% and a return on equity of 33.36%. The company had revenue of $437.51 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $436.19 million. Analysts expect that Paycom Software, Inc. will post 6.67 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, September 9th. Stockholders of record on Monday, August 26th were issued a dividend of $0.375 per share. This represents a $1.50 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.90%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, August 26th. Paycom Software’s payout ratio is currently 18.27%.

Paycom Software, Inc provides cloud-based human capital management (HCM) solution delivered as software-as-a-service for small to mid-sized companies in the United States. It offers functionality and data analytics that businesses need to manage the employment life cycle from recruitment to retirement.

