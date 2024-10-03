iShares Russell 2000 ETF (NYSEARCA:IWM) Stock Holdings Boosted by Trust Co of the South

Trust Co of the South raised its position in shares of iShares Russell 2000 ETF (NYSEARCA:IWM – Free Report) by 0.5% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 16,174 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after purchasing an additional 85 shares during the quarter. iShares Russell 2000 ETF comprises 0.8% of Trust Co of the South’s portfolio, making the stock its 20th largest holding. Trust Co of the South’s holdings in iShares Russell 2000 ETF were worth $3,573,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. Ables Iannone Moore & Associates Inc. acquired a new position in iShares Russell 2000 ETF during the fourth quarter worth $29,000. Scarborough Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of iShares Russell 2000 ETF in the fourth quarter valued at about $29,000. Centerpoint Advisors LLC grew its position in shares of iShares Russell 2000 ETF by 625.0% in the second quarter. Centerpoint Advisors LLC now owns 145 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $29,000 after purchasing an additional 125 shares during the last quarter. Cordant Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of iShares Russell 2000 ETF in the second quarter valued at about $30,000. Finally, Atlanta Consulting Group Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of iShares Russell 2000 ETF in the first quarter valued at about $32,000.

Get iShares Russell 2000 ETF alerts:

iShares Russell 2000 ETF Trading Down 0.1 %

NYSEARCA IWM opened at $217.57 on Thursday. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $215.09 and a 200 day simple moving average of $208.07. iShares Russell 2000 ETF has a twelve month low of $161.67 and a twelve month high of $228.63.

iShares Russell 2000 ETF Profile

iShares Russell 2000 ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Russell 2000 Index (the Index). The Index is a float-adjusted capitalization weighted index that measures the performance of the small-capitalization sector of the United States equity market and includes securities issued by the approximately 2,000 smallest issuers in the Russell 3000 Index.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for iShares Russell 2000 ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares Russell 2000 ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.