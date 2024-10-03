Cascade Investment Advisors Inc. Purchases 130 Shares of Alexandria Real Estate Equities, Inc. (NYSE:ARE)

Cascade Investment Advisors Inc. raised its holdings in Alexandria Real Estate Equities, Inc. (NYSE:ARE – Free Report) by 1.3% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 10,075 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after buying an additional 130 shares during the period. Cascade Investment Advisors Inc.’s holdings in Alexandria Real Estate Equities were worth $1,196,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in ARE. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its position in Alexandria Real Estate Equities by 0.6% during the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 26,784,689 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $3,452,814,000 after purchasing an additional 156,643 shares during the last quarter. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board lifted its stake in Alexandria Real Estate Equities by 0.9% in the second quarter. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board now owns 4,073,312 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $476,455,000 after acquiring an additional 35,216 shares during the last quarter. M&G Plc grew its position in shares of Alexandria Real Estate Equities by 4.9% in the 2nd quarter. M&G Plc now owns 1,659,092 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $194,114,000 after acquiring an additional 77,686 shares during the period. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans increased its stake in shares of Alexandria Real Estate Equities by 1.0% during the 2nd quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans now owns 1,050,991 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $122,934,000 after purchasing an additional 10,576 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Jennison Associates LLC raised its holdings in shares of Alexandria Real Estate Equities by 0.7% in the 1st quarter. Jennison Associates LLC now owns 1,017,986 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $131,229,000 after purchasing an additional 7,043 shares during the period. 96.54% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of research firms have recently issued reports on ARE. Wedbush cut Alexandria Real Estate Equities from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and cut their price objective for the company from $140.00 to $130.00 in a research report on Wednesday, July 24th. Royal Bank of Canada reduced their price objective on shares of Alexandria Real Estate Equities from $135.00 to $130.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, August 5th. BMO Capital Markets raised shares of Alexandria Real Estate Equities to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, September 25th. Citigroup downgraded shares of Alexandria Real Estate Equities from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and reduced their target price for the stock from $130.00 to $125.00 in a report on Friday, September 13th. Finally, Bank of America cut shares of Alexandria Real Estate Equities from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and lowered their price target for the company from $151.00 to $126.00 in a report on Monday, July 29th. Eight analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $130.70.

Alexandria Real Estate Equities Stock Performance

ARE opened at $116.24 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.55, a quick ratio of 0.23 and a current ratio of 0.23. Alexandria Real Estate Equities, Inc. has a 52-week low of $90.73 and a 52-week high of $135.45. The firm has a market cap of $20.33 billion, a P/E ratio of 108.64, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.26 and a beta of 1.16. The business’s fifty day moving average is $118.24 and its 200-day moving average is $119.59.

Alexandria Real Estate Equities (NYSE:ARE – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Monday, July 22nd. The real estate investment trust reported $0.25 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $2.34 by ($2.09). Alexandria Real Estate Equities had a return on equity of 0.68% and a net margin of 5.09%. The business had revenue of $766.70 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $775.03 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $2.24 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 7.4% on a year-over-year basis. Sell-side analysts expect that Alexandria Real Estate Equities, Inc. will post 9.47 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Alexandria Real Estate Equities Announces Dividend

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, October 15th. Shareholders of record on Monday, September 30th will be given a $1.30 dividend. This represents a $5.20 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.47%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, September 30th. Alexandria Real Estate Equities’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 485.98%.

Alexandria Real Estate Equities Profile

Alexandria Real Estate Equities, Inc (NYSE: ARE), an S&P 500 company, is a best-in-class, mission-driven life science REIT making a positive and lasting impact on the world. As the pioneer of the life science real estate niche since our founding in 1994, Alexandria is the preeminent and longest-tenured owner, operator, and developer of collaborative life science, agtech, and advanced technology mega campuses in AAA innovation cluster locations, including Greater Boston, the San Francisco Bay Area, New York City, San Diego, Seattle, Maryland, and Research Triangle.

