Cascade Investment Advisors Inc. Boosts Position in AGCO Co. (NYSE:AGCO)

Cascade Investment Advisors Inc. increased its position in shares of AGCO Co. (NYSE:AGCO – Free Report) by 14.3% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 11,917 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,490 shares during the period. Cascade Investment Advisors Inc.’s holdings in AGCO were worth $1,166,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. FinTrust Capital Advisors LLC increased its position in shares of AGCO by 121.9% during the first quarter. FinTrust Capital Advisors LLC now owns 213 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $26,000 after acquiring an additional 117 shares during the last quarter. Manchester Capital Management LLC lifted its stake in AGCO by 93.2% during the first quarter. Manchester Capital Management LLC now owns 228 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $28,000 after purchasing an additional 110 shares in the last quarter. LRI Investments LLC acquired a new position in AGCO during the 1st quarter worth about $30,000. Blue Trust Inc. grew its position in AGCO by 102.4% in the 2nd quarter. Blue Trust Inc. now owns 344 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $34,000 after acquiring an additional 174 shares in the last quarter. Finally, First Horizon Advisors Inc. increased its stake in AGCO by 69.0% during the second quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. now owns 409 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $40,000 after purchasing an additional 167 shares during the period. 78.80% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of NYSE:AGCO opened at $98.08 on Thursday. The company has a market cap of $7.32 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 6.64, a PEG ratio of 0.88 and a beta of 1.25. AGCO Co. has a fifty-two week low of $84.35 and a fifty-two week high of $130.26. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $91.73 and its 200-day simple moving average is $103.25. The company has a quick ratio of 0.72, a current ratio of 1.52 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.89.

AGCO ( NYSE:AGCO Get Free Report ) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, July 30th. The industrial products company reported $2.53 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $2.90 by ($0.37). AGCO had a return on equity of 21.17% and a net margin of 3.13%. The business had revenue of $3.25 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.48 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $4.29 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 15.1% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities research analysts predict that AGCO Co. will post 8 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, September 16th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, August 15th were paid a dividend of $0.29 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, August 15th. This represents a $1.16 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.18%. AGCO’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 7.85%.

Several equities analysts have recently issued reports on AGCO shares. Citigroup began coverage on AGCO in a research note on Wednesday, June 26th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $108.00 price objective for the company. Robert W. Baird decreased their price objective on shares of AGCO from $139.00 to $129.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, July 31st. BMO Capital Markets began coverage on AGCO in a research note on Friday, August 9th. They issued a “market perform” rating and a $96.00 price target on the stock. Oppenheimer dropped their price objective on AGCO from $133.00 to $132.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, July 22nd. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group lowered their price target on AGCO from $127.00 to $112.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, July 11th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, AGCO currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $118.91.

In related news, Director Michael C. Arnold bought 1,800 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, August 7th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $87.69 per share, for a total transaction of $157,842.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 20,465 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,794,575.85. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. In other AGCO news, Director Lange Bob De purchased 1,420 shares of AGCO stock in a transaction on Monday, August 5th. The shares were bought at an average price of $87.91 per share, with a total value of $124,832.20. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director now directly owns 7,007 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $615,985.37. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, Director Michael C. Arnold bought 1,800 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, August 7th. The shares were bought at an average price of $87.69 per share, for a total transaction of $157,842.00. Following the acquisition, the director now owns 20,465 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,794,575.85. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Corporate insiders own 16.60% of the company’s stock.

AGCO Corporation manufactures and distributes agricultural equipment and related replacement parts worldwide. It offers horsepower tractors for row crop production, soil cultivation, planting, land leveling, seeding, and commercial hay operations; utility tractors for small- and medium-sized farms, as well as for dairy, livestock, orchards, and vineyards; and compact tractors for small farms, specialty agricultural industries, landscaping, equestrian, and residential uses.

