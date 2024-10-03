Cascade Investment Advisors Inc. Grows Stock Holdings in Shutterstock, Inc. (NYSE:SSTK)

Cascade Investment Advisors Inc. grew its stake in shares of Shutterstock, Inc. (NYSE:SSTK – Free Report) by 1.2% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 27,430 shares of the business services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 315 shares during the period. Cascade Investment Advisors Inc. owned about 0.08% of Shutterstock worth $970,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of SSTK. Quarry LP increased its holdings in Shutterstock by 313.0% during the 2nd quarter. Quarry LP now owns 1,111 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $43,000 after purchasing an additional 842 shares during the period. Susquehanna Fundamental Investments LLC purchased a new stake in Shutterstock in the second quarter worth about $992,000. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company grew its holdings in Shutterstock by 2.5% during the 2nd quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 12,575 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $487,000 after acquiring an additional 309 shares in the last quarter. Mcmorgan & Co. LLC raised its holdings in shares of Shutterstock by 7.1% in the 2nd quarter. Mcmorgan & Co. LLC now owns 53,718 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $2,079,000 after purchasing an additional 3,540 shares in the last quarter. Finally, AQR Capital Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of Shutterstock by 14.3% during the second quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC now owns 56,321 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $2,180,000 after purchasing an additional 7,050 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 82.79% of the company’s stock.

Get Shutterstock alerts:

Shutterstock Price Performance

Shutterstock stock opened at $32.14 on Thursday. Shutterstock, Inc. has a 1-year low of $32.02 and a 1-year high of $54.40. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $36.01 and a 200-day moving average price of $39.16. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.14 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.46 and a beta of 1.09.

Shutterstock Announces Dividend

Shutterstock ( NYSE:SSTK Get Free Report ) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, August 6th. The business services provider reported $1.00 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.01 by ($0.01). The company had revenue of $220.05 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $213.44 million. Shutterstock had a return on equity of 20.45% and a net margin of 5.33%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 5.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $0.76 EPS. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that Shutterstock, Inc. will post 2.99 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, September 12th. Investors of record on Thursday, August 29th were issued a dividend of $0.30 per share. This represents a $1.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.73%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, August 29th. Shutterstock’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 46.51%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of research firms have weighed in on SSTK. StockNews.com upgraded Shutterstock from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday. Morgan Stanley upped their price objective on Shutterstock from $55.00 to $58.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, July 23rd. Finally, Needham & Company LLC reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $65.00 price objective on shares of Shutterstock in a research report on Tuesday, August 6th.

Read Our Latest Stock Report on SSTK

Shutterstock Company Profile

(Free Report)

Shutterstock, Inc provides platform to connect brands and businesses to high quality content in North America, Europe, and internationally. The company offers image services consisting of photographs, vectors, and illustrations, which is used in visual communications, such as websites, digital and print marketing materials, corporate communications, books, publications, and others; footage services, including video clips, filmed by industry experts and cinema grade video effects in HD and 4K formats that are integrated into websites, social media, marketing campaigns, and cinematic productions; and music services comprising music tracks and sound effects, which are used to complement images and footage.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding SSTK? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Shutterstock, Inc. (NYSE:SSTK – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Shutterstock Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Shutterstock and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.