Rogers Communications Inc. (NYSE:RCI) Shares Sold by Cascade Investment Advisors Inc.

Cascade Investment Advisors Inc. lowered its position in Rogers Communications Inc. (NYSE:RCI – Free Report) (TSE:RCI.B) by 65.5% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 12,740 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock after selling 24,145 shares during the period. Cascade Investment Advisors Inc.’s holdings in Rogers Communications were worth $512,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of RCI. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. increased its stake in shares of Rogers Communications by 22.9% in the fourth quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 3,544,016 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock worth $165,895,000 after acquiring an additional 660,486 shares during the period. Ossiam grew its position in Rogers Communications by 11.5% during the 4th quarter. Ossiam now owns 24,355 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock worth $1,146,000 after purchasing an additional 2,521 shares during the period. Tabor Asset Management LP raised its stake in shares of Rogers Communications by 44.9% during the 4th quarter. Tabor Asset Management LP now owns 89,477 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock valued at $4,224,000 after buying an additional 27,733 shares during the last quarter. Barometer Capital Management Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Rogers Communications during the 4th quarter valued at about $1,092,000. Finally, V Square Quantitative Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Rogers Communications in the 4th quarter valued at about $228,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 45.49% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE:RCI opened at $39.15 on Thursday. The firm has a market capitalization of $20.75 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 48.93, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.06 and a beta of 0.67. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $39.86 and its 200-day moving average price is $39.15. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.58, a current ratio of 0.65 and a quick ratio of 0.60. Rogers Communications Inc. has a 1 year low of $35.55 and a 1 year high of $48.19.

Rogers Communications ( NYSE:RCI Get Free Report ) (TSE:RCI.B) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, July 24th. The Wireless communications provider reported $1.16 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.83 by $0.33. The business had revenue of $5.09 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $5.14 billion. Rogers Communications had a net margin of 4.28% and a return on equity of 23.15%. The company’s revenue was up .9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the firm posted $0.76 earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts forecast that Rogers Communications Inc. will post 3.57 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, October 3rd. Shareholders of record on Monday, September 9th will be issued a dividend of $0.365 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, September 9th. This represents a $1.46 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.73%. Rogers Communications’s payout ratio is currently 185.00%.

Several analysts recently commented on RCI shares. StockNews.com raised Rogers Communications from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, July 11th. Canaccord Genuity Group reaffirmed a “hold” rating and set a $57.00 price objective (down previously from $59.00) on shares of Rogers Communications in a research note on Thursday, July 25th. Canaccord Genuity Group cut shares of Rogers Communications from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 25th. BMO Capital Markets raised their price target on shares of Rogers Communications from $67.00 to $70.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, September 19th. Finally, TD Securities lifted their price objective on shares of Rogers Communications from $73.00 to $74.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, September 19th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Rogers Communications presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $61.75.

Rogers Communications Inc operates as a communications and media company in Canada. It operates through three segments: Wireless, Cable, and Media. The company offers mobile Internet access, wireless voice and enhanced voice, device financing, device protection, global voice and data roaming, wireless home phone, bridging landline, machine-to-machine and Internet of Things solutions, and advanced wireless solutions for businesses, as well as device shipping and express pickup services; and postpaid and prepaid services under the Rogers, Fido, and chatr brands.

