Cascade Investment Advisors Inc. Lowers Stock Position in Dollar Tree, Inc. (NASDAQ:DLTR)

Cascade Investment Advisors Inc. trimmed its position in Dollar Tree, Inc. (NASDAQ:DLTR – Free Report) by 39.2% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 4,375 shares of the company’s stock after selling 2,823 shares during the quarter. Cascade Investment Advisors Inc.’s holdings in Dollar Tree were worth $308,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund raised its position in shares of Dollar Tree by 321.4% during the 2nd quarter. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund now owns 199,726 shares of the company’s stock valued at $21,325,000 after purchasing an additional 152,326 shares during the period. Sanctuary Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Dollar Tree in the second quarter valued at about $779,000. New Wave Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Dollar Tree in the second quarter worth about $222,000. McGinn Penninger Investment Management Inc. grew its position in shares of Dollar Tree by 0.5% during the second quarter. McGinn Penninger Investment Management Inc. now owns 45,503 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,858,000 after purchasing an additional 210 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Point72 Asset Management L.P. raised its stake in Dollar Tree by 165.4% during the 2nd quarter. Point72 Asset Management L.P. now owns 1,028,411 shares of the company’s stock valued at $109,803,000 after purchasing an additional 640,848 shares during the period. 97.40% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In other news, Director Daniel J. Heinrich purchased 2,200 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, September 6th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $68.27 per share, with a total value of $150,194.00. Following the purchase, the director now directly owns 9,823 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $670,616.21. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Corporate insiders own 6.80% of the company’s stock.

DLTR has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. Barclays reduced their price objective on shares of Dollar Tree from $128.00 to $81.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, September 5th. KeyCorp dropped their price objective on shares of Dollar Tree from $145.00 to $84.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, September 5th. UBS Group reduced their target price on Dollar Tree from $155.00 to $105.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, September 5th. Telsey Advisory Group dropped their price target on Dollar Tree from $120.00 to $95.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, September 5th. Finally, Evercore ISI reduced their price objective on Dollar Tree from $128.00 to $78.00 and set an “in-line” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, September 5th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have assigned a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $90.68.

Shares of NASDAQ:DLTR opened at $69.49 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.33, a quick ratio of 0.17 and a current ratio of 1.02. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $85.21 and its 200-day simple moving average is $105.71. The firm has a market cap of $14.94 billion, a PE ratio of -15.14, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.04 and a beta of 0.86. Dollar Tree, Inc. has a one year low of $60.81 and a one year high of $151.21.

Dollar Tree (NASDAQ:DLTR – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, September 4th. The company reported $0.67 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.04 by ($0.37). The firm had revenue of $7.37 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $7.49 billion. Dollar Tree had a positive return on equity of 15.77% and a negative net margin of 3.44%. The company’s revenue was up .7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $0.91 EPS. As a group, equities analysts predict that Dollar Tree, Inc. will post 5.33 EPS for the current year.

Dollar Tree, Inc operates retail discount stores. The company operates in two segments, Dollar Tree and Family Dollar. The Dollar Tree segment offers merchandise at the fixed price of $ 1.25. It provides consumable merchandise, which includes everyday consumables, such as household paper and chemicals, food, candy, health, personal care products, and frozen and refrigerated food; variety merchandise comprising toys, durable housewares, gifts, stationery, party goods, greeting cards, softlines, arts and crafts supplies, and other items; and seasonal goods that include Christmas, Easter, Halloween, and Valentine's Day merchandise.

