Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV Trims Position in Motorola Solutions, Inc. (NYSE:MSI)

Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV lessened its position in shares of Motorola Solutions, Inc. (NYSE:MSI – Free Report) by 7.6% in the third quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund owned 18,863 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock after selling 1,547 shares during the quarter. Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV’s holdings in Motorola Solutions were worth $8,481,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Raymond James & Associates grew its holdings in Motorola Solutions by 3.7% during the second quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 2,319,631 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock valued at $895,494,000 after purchasing an additional 82,044 shares during the period. Legal & General Group Plc grew its holdings in Motorola Solutions by 7.7% during the second quarter. Legal & General Group Plc now owns 1,530,660 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock valued at $590,911,000 after purchasing an additional 110,072 shares during the period. Alphinity Investment Management Pty Ltd grew its holdings in Motorola Solutions by 36.5% during the first quarter. Alphinity Investment Management Pty Ltd now owns 1,478,757 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock valued at $524,929,000 after purchasing an additional 395,096 shares during the period. Swedbank AB grew its holdings in Motorola Solutions by 215.7% during the second quarter. Swedbank AB now owns 1,023,956 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock valued at $395,298,000 after purchasing an additional 699,615 shares during the period. Finally, Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. grew its holdings in Motorola Solutions by 0.5% during the second quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. now owns 993,689 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock valued at $383,614,000 after purchasing an additional 4,984 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 84.17% of the company’s stock.

Insider Buying and Selling at Motorola Solutions

In other Motorola Solutions news, COO John P. Molloy sold 23,985 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, August 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $407.50, for a total transaction of $9,773,887.50. Following the sale, the chief operating officer now directly owns 46,821 shares in the company, valued at $19,079,557.50. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Company insiders own 1.50% of the company’s stock.

Motorola Solutions Price Performance

Shares of Motorola Solutions stock opened at $449.46 on Thursday. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $427.51 and a 200 day moving average of $387.26. Motorola Solutions, Inc. has a 12 month low of $269.64 and a 12 month high of $452.00. The firm has a market cap of $74.97 billion, a PE ratio of 55.56, a PEG ratio of 3.90 and a beta of 0.97. The company has a current ratio of 1.20, a quick ratio of 1.03 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 7.03.

Motorola Solutions (NYSE:MSI – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 1st. The communications equipment provider reported $3.24 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.01 by $0.23. Motorola Solutions had a return on equity of 337.36% and a net margin of 14.04%. The company had revenue of $2.63 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.59 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $2.41 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 9.4% on a year-over-year basis. On average, research analysts expect that Motorola Solutions, Inc. will post 12.22 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Motorola Solutions Dividend Announcement

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, October 15th. Shareholders of record on Friday, September 13th will be given a dividend of $0.98 per share. The ex-dividend date is Friday, September 13th. This represents a $3.92 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.87%. Motorola Solutions’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 48.45%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of equities analysts have recently weighed in on the company. Barclays upped their price objective on Motorola Solutions from $372.00 to $467.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, August 2nd. Jefferies Financial Group upped their price objective on Motorola Solutions from $460.00 to $510.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, September 3rd. Bank of America upped their price objective on Motorola Solutions from $370.00 to $440.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 18th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their price objective on Motorola Solutions from $436.00 to $440.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, August 2nd. Finally, Evercore ISI upped their price objective on Motorola Solutions from $450.00 to $500.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, August 30th. Eight analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $466.17.

About Motorola Solutions

(Free Report)

Motorola Solutions, Inc provides public safety and enterprise security solutions in the United States, the United Kingdom, Canada, and internationally. The company operates in two segments, Products and Systems Integration, and Software and Services. The Products and Systems Integration segment offers a portfolio of infrastructure, devices, accessories, and video security devices and infrastructure, as well as the implementation and integration of systems, devices, software, and applications for government, public safety, and commercial customers who operate private communications networks and video security solutions, as well as manage a mobile workforce.

See Also

