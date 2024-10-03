Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV Lowers Holdings in Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF (NYSEARCA:VTI)

Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV trimmed its position in Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF (NYSEARCA:VTI – Free Report) by 1.7% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 26,659 shares of the company’s stock after selling 456 shares during the quarter. Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV’s holdings in Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF were worth $7,549,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. Park National Corp OH lifted its stake in shares of Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF by 24.0% during the 3rd quarter. Park National Corp OH now owns 47,146 shares of the company’s stock worth $13,350,000 after purchasing an additional 9,126 shares during the last quarter. Mattson Financial Services LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF during the 2nd quarter worth $34,000. Centaurus Financial Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF by 21.7% during the 2nd quarter. Centaurus Financial Inc. now owns 4,933 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,320,000 after purchasing an additional 881 shares during the last quarter. Anchor Investment Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF by 12.5% during the 2nd quarter. Anchor Investment Management LLC now owns 13,851 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,705,000 after purchasing an additional 1,536 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Sensible Money LLC lifted its stake in shares of Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF by 56.8% during the 2nd quarter. Sensible Money LLC now owns 6,788 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,816,000 after purchasing an additional 2,459 shares during the last quarter.

Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF Stock Performance

Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF stock opened at $280.60 on Thursday. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $273.10 and a two-hundred day moving average of $265.63. Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF has a one year low of $202.44 and a one year high of $284.35. The stock has a market cap of $420.90 billion, a PE ratio of 23.62 and a beta of 1.02.

About Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF

Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded share class of Vanguard Total Stock Market Index Fund, which employs a passive management or indexing investment approach designed to track the performance of the of the MSCI US Broad Market Index, which represents 99.5% or more of the total market capitalization of all of the United States common stocks traded on the New York and American Stock Exchanges and the Nasdaq over-the-counter market.

