Vanguard Small-Cap Value ETF (NYSEARCA:VBR) Shares Purchased by Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV

Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV increased its holdings in Vanguard Small-Cap Value ETF (NYSEARCA:VBR – Free Report) by 1.0% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm owned 38,815 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 388 shares during the period. Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV’s holdings in Vanguard Small-Cap Value ETF were worth $7,793,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in VBR. Gibson Capital LLC increased its position in shares of Vanguard Small-Cap Value ETF by 1.9% during the second quarter. Gibson Capital LLC now owns 2,956 shares of the company’s stock worth $540,000 after acquiring an additional 54 shares in the last quarter. Global Wealth Strategies & Associates raised its stake in Vanguard Small-Cap Value ETF by 30.2% in the 1st quarter. Global Wealth Strategies & Associates now owns 237 shares of the company’s stock worth $45,000 after purchasing an additional 55 shares in the last quarter. Diversified LLC raised its stake in Vanguard Small-Cap Value ETF by 1.8% in the 1st quarter. Diversified LLC now owns 3,084 shares of the company’s stock worth $592,000 after purchasing an additional 55 shares in the last quarter. Silver Oak Advisory Group Inc. increased its holdings in Vanguard Small-Cap Value ETF by 1.9% in the 2nd quarter. Silver Oak Advisory Group Inc. now owns 2,951 shares of the company’s stock valued at $538,000 after buying an additional 55 shares during the period. Finally, Versant Capital Management Inc increased its holdings in Vanguard Small-Cap Value ETF by 2.4% in the 2nd quarter. Versant Capital Management Inc now owns 2,576 shares of the company’s stock valued at $470,000 after buying an additional 60 shares during the period.

Vanguard Small-Cap Value ETF Price Performance

NYSEARCA:VBR opened at $198.37 on Thursday. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $194.16 and its 200 day simple moving average is $188.60. Vanguard Small-Cap Value ETF has a one year low of $148.75 and a one year high of $202.15. The company has a market cap of $29.96 billion, a PE ratio of 11.42 and a beta of 1.09.

Vanguard Small-Cap Value ETF Profile

Vanguard Small-Cap Value ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded share class of Vanguard Small-Cap Value Index Fund, which employs a passive management or indexing investment approach designed to track the performance of the MSCI US Small Cap Value Index (the Index). The Index is a diversified index of value stocks of smaller United States companies.

