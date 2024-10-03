Sui (SUI) Price Reaches $1.85 on Top Exchanges

Sui (SUI) traded 1.1% lower against the dollar during the 1-day period ending at 10:00 AM E.T. on October 3rd. One Sui coin can now be purchased for approximately $1.85 or 0.00003076 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. In the last week, Sui has traded up 8.5% against the dollar. Sui has a market capitalization of $5.12 billion and approximately $1.29 billion worth of Sui was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Aidi Finance (BSC) (AIDI) traded 2.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Zoo Token (ZOOT) traded 2.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0652 or 0.00000239 BTC.

CareCoin (CARES) traded 2.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0809 or 0.00000297 BTC.

Hokkaidu Inu (HOKK) traded 1.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0004 or 0.00000001 BTC.

Jeff in Space (JEFF) traded 2.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2.75 or 0.00010076 BTC.

Lumi Credits (LUMI) traded up 8.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0162 or 0.00000027 BTC.

AXIA Coin (AXC) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $13.43 or 0.00048094 BTC.

MVP Coin (MVP) traded 10.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0356 or 0.00000059 BTC.

2G Carbon Coin (2GCC) traded down 0.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0480 or 0.00000183 BTC.

About Sui

Sui’s total supply is 10,000,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 2,763,841,373 coins. The official website for Sui is sui.io/#. Sui’s official Twitter account is @suinetwork.

Buying and Selling Sui

According to CryptoCompare, “Sui (SUI) is a cryptocurrency . Sui has a current supply of 10,000,000,000 with 2,763,841,372.608888 in circulation. The last known price of Sui is 1.93266974 USD and is up 2.88 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 331 active market(s) with $1,388,796,629.93 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://sui.io/#.”

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Sui directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Sui should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, GDAX or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Sui using one of the exchanges listed above.

