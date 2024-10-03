Reviewing CAVA Group (NYSE:CAVA) and GEN Restaurant Group (NASDAQ:GENK)

CAVA Group (NYSE:CAVA – Get Free Report) and GEN Restaurant Group (NASDAQ:GENK – Get Free Report) are both retail/wholesale companies, but which is the superior investment? We will compare the two businesses based on the strength of their valuation, institutional ownership, analyst recommendations, profitability, earnings, dividends and risk.

Institutional & Insider Ownership

73.2% of CAVA Group shares are owned by institutional investors. Comparatively, 10.2% of GEN Restaurant Group shares are owned by institutional investors. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that large money managers, hedge funds and endowments believe a stock will outperform the market over the long term.

Risk and Volatility

CAVA Group has a beta of 3.34, meaning that its stock price is 234% more volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, GEN Restaurant Group has a beta of 2.32, meaning that its stock price is 132% more volatile than the S&P 500.

Analyst Recommendations

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score CAVA Group 0 8 8 0 2.50 GEN Restaurant Group 0 0 3 0 3.00

This is a summary of current ratings and price targets for CAVA Group and GEN Restaurant Group, as reported by MarketBeat.

CAVA Group currently has a consensus price target of $115.64, indicating a potential downside of 5.90%. GEN Restaurant Group has a consensus price target of $13.17, indicating a potential upside of 63.16%. Given GEN Restaurant Group’s stronger consensus rating and higher probable upside, analysts plainly believe GEN Restaurant Group is more favorable than CAVA Group.

Earnings & Valuation

This table compares CAVA Group and GEN Restaurant Group”s top-line revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio CAVA Group $845.22 million 16.51 $13.28 million $0.41 298.41 GEN Restaurant Group $195.29 million 1.35 $8.41 million $0.18 45.22

CAVA Group has higher revenue and earnings than GEN Restaurant Group. GEN Restaurant Group is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than CAVA Group, indicating that it is currently the more affordable of the two stocks.

Profitability

This table compares CAVA Group and GEN Restaurant Group’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets CAVA Group 5.04% 7.37% 4.25% GEN Restaurant Group 0.56% 2.76% 0.55%

Summary

CAVA Group beats GEN Restaurant Group on 11 of the 13 factors compared between the two stocks.

About CAVA Group

CAVA Group, Inc. owns and operates a chain of restaurants under the CAVA brand in the United States. The company also offers dips, spreads, and dressings through grocery stores. In addition, the company provides online and mobile ordering platforms. Cava Group, Inc. was founded in 2006 and is headquartered in Washington, the District of Columbia.

About GEN Restaurant Group

GEN Restaurant Group, Inc. operates restaurants in California, Arizona, Hawaii, Nevada, Texas, New York, and Florida. It offers meats, poultry, and seafood. The company was founded in 2011 and is based in Cerritos, California.

