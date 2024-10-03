Orchid (OXT) Achieves Market Capitalization of $66.15 Million

Orchid (OXT) traded down 2.3% against the US dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 10:00 AM Eastern on October 3rd. Orchid has a market capitalization of $66.15 million and $3.72 million worth of Orchid was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Orchid token can currently be bought for $0.0675 or 0.00000112 BTC on popular exchanges. Over the last seven days, Orchid has traded 14% lower against the US dollar.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Toncoin (TON) traded down 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $5.26 or 0.00008721 BTC.

GateToken (GT) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $8.34 or 0.00013831 BTC.

BITCOIN ADDITIONAL (BTCA) traded 1.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $60,489.65 or 1.00366805 BTC.

SingularityNET (AGIX) traded 6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.60 or 0.00000998 BTC.

BITICA COIN (BDCC) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0400 or 0.00000066 BTC.

Axie Infinity (AXS) traded down 4.4% against the dollar and now trades at $4.44 or 0.00007374 BTC.

Geegoopuzzle (GGP) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $4.35 or 0.00007217 BTC.

Ankr (ANKR) traded 5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0249 or 0.00000041 BTC.

Threshold (T) traded 3.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0220 or 0.00000036 BTC.

About Orchid

Orchid (OXT) is a token. It was first traded on December 3rd, 2019. Orchid’s total supply is 1,000,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 979,779,108 tokens. The official message board for Orchid is blog.orchid.com. Orchid’s official website is www.orchid.com. Orchid’s official Twitter account is @orchidprotocol. The Reddit community for Orchid is https://reddit.com/r/orchid and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here.

Orchid Token Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “Orchid (OXT) is a cryptocurrency and operates on the Ethereum platform. Orchid has a current supply of 1,000,000,000 with 979,779,107.8279902 in circulation. The last known price of Orchid is 0.06886559 USD and is down -2.58 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 146 active market(s) with $3,552,715.61 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://www.orchid.com/.”

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Orchid directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Orchid should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Gemini or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Orchid using one of the exchanges listed above.

