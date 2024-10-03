Filecoin Trading Down 14.5% Over Last Week (FIL)

Filecoin (FIL) traded down 2.2% against the U.S. dollar during the one day period ending at 10:00 AM E.T. on October 3rd. One Filecoin coin can currently be purchased for approximately $3.51 or 0.00005820 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. Over the last week, Filecoin has traded down 14.5% against the U.S. dollar. Filecoin has a total market cap of $2.07 billion and approximately $161.09 million worth of Filecoin was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Filecoin Profile

Filecoin was first traded on October 14th, 2020. Filecoin’s total supply is 1,959,937,914 coins and its circulating supply is 590,331,205 coins. Filecoin’s official website is filecoin.io. Filecoin’s official Twitter account is @filecoin and its Facebook page is accessible here. The official message board for Filecoin is filecoin.io/blog.

Buying and Selling Filecoin

According to CryptoCompare, “FileCoin (FIL) is a decentralized storage network that allows users to store and retrieve data from storage providers around the world, incentivized by the native FIL cryptocurrency. The protocol is designed to make file storage and retrieval more secure, reliable, and cost-effective than traditional centralized storage systems, using Proof of Replication (PoRep) and Proof of Spacetime (PoSt) cryptographic proofs. Filecoin was created by Protocol Labs, founded in 2014, who are also the creators of IPFS and libp2p. Filecoin provides a secure, decentralized, and cost-effective alternative to traditional centralized storage systems.”

