Trust Co of the South Grows Stock Holdings in Dimensional Global Real Estate ETF (NYSEARCA:DFGR)

Trust Co of the South increased its position in shares of Dimensional Global Real Estate ETF (NYSEARCA:DFGR – Free Report) by 16.6% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 36,288 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 5,174 shares during the period. Trust Co of the South owned 0.06% of Dimensional Global Real Estate ETF worth $1,047,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Buckingham Strategic Wealth LLC lifted its position in shares of Dimensional Global Real Estate ETF by 301.9% during the 4th quarter. Buckingham Strategic Wealth LLC now owns 1,688,305 shares of the company’s stock worth $43,862,000 after buying an additional 1,268,261 shares during the last quarter. Buckingham Strategic Partners LLC boosted its stake in Dimensional Global Real Estate ETF by 65.8% in the fourth quarter. Buckingham Strategic Partners LLC now owns 357,216 shares of the company’s stock valued at $9,280,000 after acquiring an additional 141,803 shares in the last quarter. McNamara Financial Services Inc. boosted its stake in Dimensional Global Real Estate ETF by 15.6% in the first quarter. McNamara Financial Services Inc. now owns 39,189 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,000,000 after acquiring an additional 5,281 shares in the last quarter. Advisory Services & Investments LLC grew its holdings in shares of Dimensional Global Real Estate ETF by 5.4% during the first quarter. Advisory Services & Investments LLC now owns 223,570 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,708,000 after purchasing an additional 11,366 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Index Fund Advisors Inc. increased its position in shares of Dimensional Global Real Estate ETF by 23.0% during the second quarter. Index Fund Advisors Inc. now owns 659,680 shares of the company’s stock worth $16,485,000 after purchasing an additional 123,360 shares in the last quarter.

DFGR stock opened at $28.52 on Thursday. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $27.81 and a 200-day simple moving average of $25.91. The company has a market capitalization of $1.88 billion, a P/E ratio of 18.69 and a beta of 0.94. Dimensional Global Real Estate ETF has a twelve month low of $21.10 and a twelve month high of $29.39.

The Dimensional Global Real Estate ETF (DFGR) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in real estate equity. The fund is actively managed to hold a diversified selection of US and foreign companies whose principal activities are engaged in the broad real estate sector, while focusing on REITs.

