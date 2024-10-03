Advanced Micro Devices, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMD) Shares Sold by Boltwood Capital Management

Boltwood Capital Management trimmed its holdings in Advanced Micro Devices, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMD – Free Report) by 21.8% in the third quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 2,093 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock after selling 582 shares during the quarter. Boltwood Capital Management’s holdings in Advanced Micro Devices were worth $343,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in AMD. Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV boosted its holdings in shares of Advanced Micro Devices by 5.4% in the third quarter. Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV now owns 5,005 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock valued at $821,000 after acquiring an additional 255 shares during the period. Trust Co. of Toledo NA OH boosted its holdings in shares of Advanced Micro Devices by 4.7% in the third quarter. Trust Co. of Toledo NA OH now owns 31,884 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock valued at $5,232,000 after acquiring an additional 1,426 shares during the period. First Community Trust NA lifted its holdings in shares of Advanced Micro Devices by 0.9% during the third quarter. First Community Trust NA now owns 10,612 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock worth $1,741,000 after purchasing an additional 90 shares during the period. Abacus Planning Group Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Advanced Micro Devices by 20.8% during the third quarter. Abacus Planning Group Inc. now owns 2,262 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock worth $371,000 after purchasing an additional 389 shares during the period. Finally, Jacobs & Co. CA acquired a new stake in shares of Advanced Micro Devices during the third quarter worth $12,901,000. 71.34% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Several equities research analysts recently weighed in on the company. Barclays decreased their price target on Advanced Micro Devices from $235.00 to $180.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Monday, July 29th. Wells Fargo & Company increased their price objective on Advanced Micro Devices from $190.00 to $205.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 11th. Edward Jones began coverage on Advanced Micro Devices in a research report on Tuesday, August 20th. They issued a “buy” rating for the company. Cantor Fitzgerald cut their price objective on Advanced Micro Devices from $200.00 to $180.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, July 31st. Finally, Morgan Stanley increased their price objective on Advanced Micro Devices from $176.00 to $178.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 31st. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating, twenty-seven have issued a buy rating and two have assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $193.45.

NASDAQ:AMD opened at $159.78 on Thursday. Advanced Micro Devices, Inc. has a 12-month low of $93.11 and a 12-month high of $227.30. The firm has a market capitalization of $258.25 billion, a P/E ratio of 234.97, a P/E/G ratio of 2.14 and a beta of 1.69. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.03, a current ratio of 2.82 and a quick ratio of 2.01. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $147.05 and a 200 day simple moving average of $158.18.

Advanced Micro Devices (NASDAQ:AMD – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, July 30th. The semiconductor manufacturer reported $0.69 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.68 by $0.01. Advanced Micro Devices had a return on equity of 5.98% and a net margin of 5.82%. The business had revenue of $5.84 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $5.72 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $0.40 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 8.9% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities research analysts predict that Advanced Micro Devices, Inc. will post 2.56 EPS for the current year.

In other Advanced Micro Devices news, EVP Mark D. Papermaster sold 16,756 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, July 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $184.50, for a total transaction of $3,091,482.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 1,546,227 shares in the company, valued at approximately $285,278,881.50. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. 0.73% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Advanced Micro Devices, Inc operates as a semiconductor company worldwide. It operates through Data Center, Client, Gaming, and Embedded segments. The company offers x86 microprocessors and graphics processing units (GPUs) as an accelerated processing unit, chipsets, data center, and professional GPUs; and embedded processors, and semi-custom system-on-chip (SoC) products, microprocessor and SoC development services and technology, data processing unites, field programmable gate arrays (FPGA), and adaptive SoC products.

