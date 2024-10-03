Nuveen Global High Income Fund (JGH) to Issue Monthly Dividend of $0.10 on November 1st

Nuveen Global High Income Fund (NYSE:JGH – Get Free Report) announced a monthly dividend on Tuesday, October 1st, Zacks reports. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, October 15th will be given a dividend of 0.104 per share on Friday, November 1st. This represents a $1.25 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 9.36%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, October 15th. This is an increase from Nuveen Global High Income Fund’s previous monthly dividend of $0.10.

Shares of Nuveen Global High Income Fund stock traded down $0.04 during trading hours on Thursday, hitting $13.34. 5,390 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 52,029. Nuveen Global High Income Fund has a 1 year low of $10.36 and a 1 year high of $13.40. The business has a 50-day moving average of $12.90 and a 200-day moving average of $12.77.

Nuveen Global High Income Fund is a closed-ended fixed income mutual fund launched by Nuveen Investments, Inc The fund is co-managed by Nuveen Fund Advisors LLC and Nuveen Asset Management, LLC. It invests in fixed income markets across the globe. The fund primarily invests in U.S. high-yield bonds, non-U.S.

