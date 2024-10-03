Nuveen Credit Strategies Income Fund (JQC) To Go Ex-Dividend on October 15th

Nuveen Credit Strategies Income Fund (NYSE:JQC – Get Free Report) declared a monthly dividend on Tuesday, October 1st, Zacks reports. Investors of record on Tuesday, October 15th will be given a dividend of 0.054 per share by the investment management company on Friday, November 1st. This represents a $0.65 annualized dividend and a yield of 11.45%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, October 15th.

Nuveen Credit Strategies Income Fund has raised its dividend payment by an average of 19.1% per year over the last three years.

JQC traded down $0.04 on Thursday, reaching $5.66. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 111,462 shares, compared to its average volume of 624,384. The business’s 50 day moving average is $5.72 and its 200 day moving average is $5.63. Nuveen Credit Strategies Income Fund has a 1 year low of $4.82 and a 1 year high of $5.91.

Nuveen Credit Strategies Income Fund is a closed-ended balanced mutual fund launched by Nuveen Investments, Inc The fund is managed by Symphony Asset Management, LLC. It invests in the fixed income and public equity markets of the United States. The fund invests in senior secured and second lien loans, preferred securities, convertible securities and related instruments.

