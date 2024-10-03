3,175 Shares in Solventum Co. (NYSE:SOLV) Bought by Armstrong Henry H Associates Inc.

Armstrong Henry H Associates Inc. purchased a new stake in Solventum Co. (NYSE:SOLV – Free Report) during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm purchased 3,175 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $221,000.

Other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. National Bank of Canada FI increased its position in shares of Solventum by 4.0% in the second quarter. National Bank of Canada FI now owns 6,093 shares of the company’s stock valued at $314,000 after acquiring an additional 236 shares during the last quarter. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Solventum during the 1st quarter worth approximately $30,000. Hollencrest Capital Management acquired a new stake in shares of Solventum in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Deseret Mutual Benefit Administrators bought a new position in shares of Solventum in the second quarter valued at $25,000. Finally, Richard W. Paul & Associates LLC acquired a new position in Solventum during the second quarter worth $26,000.

Solventum Stock Up 0.5 %

SOLV opened at $67.65 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.90, a current ratio of 1.31 and a quick ratio of 0.96. Solventum Co. has a twelve month low of $47.16 and a twelve month high of $96.05. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $63.41.

Solventum ( NYSE:SOLV Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 8th. The company reported $1.56 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.46 by $0.10. The firm had revenue of $2.08 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.05 billion. The firm’s revenue was up .2% on a year-over-year basis. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Solventum Co. will post 6.38 EPS for the current year.

A number of analysts have commented on the stock. The Goldman Sachs Group increased their price target on shares of Solventum from $48.00 to $54.00 and gave the company a “sell” rating in a research note on Monday, August 12th. Wolfe Research started coverage on Solventum in a research note on Thursday, September 26th. They issued a “peer perform” rating on the stock. Bank of America reduced their target price on Solventum from $70.00 to $60.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, June 25th. Argus began coverage on Solventum in a report on Monday, June 24th. They set a “hold” rating for the company. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company decreased their price objective on shares of Solventum from $69.00 to $64.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, August 9th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and seven have given a hold rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $58.25.

Solventum Corporation, a healthcare company, engages in the developing, manufacturing, and commercializing a portfolio of solutions to address critical customer and patient needs. It operates through four segments: Medsurg, Dental Solutions, Health Information Systems, and Purification and Filtration.

