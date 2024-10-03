Petrus Resources Ltd. Declares Monthly Dividend of $0.01 (TSE:PRQ)

Petrus Resources Ltd. (TSE:PRQ – Get Free Report) declared a monthly dividend on Tuesday, October 1st, Zacks reports. Investors of record on Tuesday, October 15th will be given a dividend of 0.01 per share on Thursday, October 31st. This represents a $0.12 annualized dividend and a yield of 8.33%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, October 15th.

Petrus Resources Stock Up 2.9 %

Shares of TSE:PRQ opened at C$1.44 on Thursday. The firm has a market capitalization of C$179.09 million, a PE ratio of 7.20 and a beta of 3.04. Petrus Resources has a 1 year low of C$1.11 and a 1 year high of C$1.65. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 19.56, a current ratio of 0.31 and a quick ratio of 0.48. The firm’s 50-day moving average is C$1.34 and its two-hundred day moving average is C$1.35.

Petrus Resources (TSE:PRQ – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, August 7th. The company reported C$0.02 earnings per share for the quarter. The firm had revenue of C$23.15 million for the quarter. Petrus Resources had a net margin of 28.06% and a return on equity of 8.65%. Analysts predict that Petrus Resources will post 0.2041729 EPS for the current year.

Insider Buying and Selling

About Petrus Resources

In related news, Director Kenneth Graham Gray sold 18,600 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, July 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of C$1.40, for a total transaction of C$26,040.00. 75.21% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Petrus Resources Ltd., together with its subsidiaries, engages in the acquisition, exploration, development, and exploitation of assets in Canada. The company primarily explores for crude oil and condensate, natural gas, and natural gas liquids. Its principal property is the Ferrier Area with approximately 94,614 acres of land located in the west Central Alberta near the town of Rocky Mountain House, Alberta.

