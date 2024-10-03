Nuveen Municipal Credit Opportunities Fund (NYSE:NMCO) to Issue $0.07 Monthly Dividend

Nuveen Municipal Credit Opportunities Fund (NYSE:NMCO – Get Free Report) announced a monthly dividend on Tuesday, October 1st, Zacks reports. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, October 15th will be paid a dividend of 0.068 per share on Friday, November 1st. This represents a $0.82 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 6.93%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, October 15th.

Nuveen Municipal Credit Opportunities Fund has decreased its dividend payment by an average of 6.3% per year over the last three years.

Get Nuveen Municipal Credit Opportunities Fund alerts:

Nuveen Municipal Credit Opportunities Fund Stock Performance

Shares of NMCO opened at $11.78 on Thursday. Nuveen Municipal Credit Opportunities Fund has a 12-month low of $10.37 and a 12-month high of $12.20. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $11.52 and its 200 day moving average price is $10.95.

Nuveen Municipal Credit Opportunities Fund Company Profile

Nuveen Municipal Credit Opportunities Fund (NMCO) seeks to provide a high level of current income exempt from regular U.S. federal income tax and secondarily, total return. The Fund invests primarily in high yielding, low- to medium-quality municipal securities that, at the time of investment, are rated Baa/BBB or lower or, if unrated, are judged by the portfolio managers to be of comparable quality.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Nuveen Municipal Credit Opportunities Fund Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Nuveen Municipal Credit Opportunities Fund and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.