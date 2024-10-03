Nuveen Municipal High Income Opportunity Fund (NYSE:NMZ) Declares Monthly Dividend of $0.07

Nuveen Municipal High Income Opportunity Fund (NYSE:NMZ – Get Free Report) announced a monthly dividend on Tuesday, October 1st, Zacks reports. Investors of record on Tuesday, October 15th will be paid a dividend of 0.065 per share on Friday, November 1st. This represents a $0.78 annualized dividend and a yield of 6.67%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, October 15th.
Nuveen Municipal High Income Opportunity Fund Stock Performance
Shares of Nuveen Municipal High Income Opportunity Fund stock opened at $11.70 on Thursday. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $11.26 and its 200-day simple moving average is $10.80. Nuveen Municipal High Income Opportunity Fund has a 1-year low of $8.26 and a 1-year high of $11.90.
About Nuveen Municipal High Income Opportunity Fund
