Invesco Senior Income Trust (NYSE:VVR) Declares $0.04 Monthly Dividend

Invesco Senior Income Trust (NYSE:VVR – Get Free Report) declared a monthly dividend on Tuesday, October 1st, Zacks reports. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, October 16th will be given a dividend of 0.043 per share by the investment management company on Thursday, October 31st. This represents a $0.52 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 12.80%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, October 16th.
Invesco Senior Income Trust Price Performance
Shares of VVR opened at $4.03 on Thursday. Invesco Senior Income Trust has a 52-week low of $3.75 and a 52-week high of $4.46. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $4.26 and its 200 day simple moving average is $4.28.
Invesco Senior Income Trust Company Profile
