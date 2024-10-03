Invesco Senior Income Trust (NYSE:VVR) Declares $0.04 Monthly Dividend

Invesco Senior Income Trust (NYSE:VVR – Get Free Report) declared a monthly dividend on Tuesday, October 1st, Zacks reports. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, October 16th will be given a dividend of 0.043 per share by the investment management company on Thursday, October 31st. This represents a $0.52 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 12.80%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, October 16th.

Invesco Senior Income Trust Price Performance

Shares of VVR opened at $4.03 on Thursday. Invesco Senior Income Trust has a 52-week low of $3.75 and a 52-week high of $4.46. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $4.26 and its 200 day simple moving average is $4.28.

Get Invesco Senior Income Trust alerts:

Invesco Senior Income Trust Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Recommended Stories

Invesco Senior Income Trust is a closed ended fixed income mutual fund launched by Invesco Ltd. It is co-managed by Invesco Advisers, Inc, Invesco Asset Management Deutschland GmbH, Invesco Asset Management Limited, Invesco Asset Management (Japan) Limited, Invesco Australia Limited, Invesco Hong Kong Limited, Invesco Senior Secured Management, Inc, and Invesco Canada Ltd.

Receive News & Ratings for Invesco Senior Income Trust Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Invesco Senior Income Trust and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.