Nuveen New Jersey Quality Municipal Income Fund (NYSE:NXJ) Plans Monthly Dividend of $0.08

Nuveen New Jersey Quality Municipal Income Fund (NYSE:NXJ – Get Free Report) announced a monthly dividend on Tuesday, October 1st, Zacks reports. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, October 15th will be given a dividend of 0.079 per share on Friday, November 1st. This represents a $0.95 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 7.29%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, October 15th. This is a positive change from Nuveen New Jersey Quality Municipal Income Fund’s previous monthly dividend of $0.08.
Nuveen New Jersey Quality Municipal Income Fund Stock Performance
Shares of NXJ opened at $13.01 on Thursday. Nuveen New Jersey Quality Municipal Income Fund has a 12 month low of $10.06 and a 12 month high of $13.13. The company’s fifty day moving average is $12.76 and its 200-day moving average is $12.30.
About Nuveen New Jersey Quality Municipal Income Fund
