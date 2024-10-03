Nuveen Core Plus Impact Fund Plans Monthly Dividend of $0.12 (NYSE:NPCT)

Nuveen Core Plus Impact Fund (NYSE:NPCT – Get Free Report) announced a monthly dividend on Tuesday, October 1st, Zacks reports. Investors of record on Tuesday, October 15th will be given a dividend of 0.119 per share on Friday, November 1st. This represents a $1.43 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 12.05%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, October 15th.

NYSE NPCT opened at $11.85 on Thursday. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $11.55 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $10.92. Nuveen Core Plus Impact Fund has a one year low of $8.58 and a one year high of $11.97.

