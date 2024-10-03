Thornburg Income Builder Opportunities Trust (NASDAQ:TBLD) Declares Monthly Dividend of $0.10

Thornburg Income Builder Opportunities Trust (NASDAQ:TBLD – Get Free Report) declared a monthly dividend on Tuesday, October 1st, Zacks reports. Stockholders of record on Friday, October 11th will be paid a dividend of 0.104 per share on Monday, October 21st. This represents a $1.25 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 7.13%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, October 11th.
Thornburg Income Builder Opportunities Trust Stock Performance
NASDAQ:TBLD opened at $17.51 on Thursday. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $17.00 and its 200 day moving average is $16.34. Thornburg Income Builder Opportunities Trust has a fifty-two week low of $13.44 and a fifty-two week high of $17.89.
Thornburg Income Builder Opportunities Trust Company Profile
