Nuveen Taxable Municipal Income Fund (NYSE:NBB) to Issue Monthly Dividend of $0.10

Nuveen Taxable Municipal Income Fund (NYSE:NBB – Get Free Report) announced a monthly dividend on Tuesday, October 1st, Zacks reports. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, October 15th will be paid a dividend of 0.097 per share on Friday, November 1st. This represents a $1.16 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 7.00%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, October 15th. This is a boost from Nuveen Taxable Municipal Income Fund’s previous monthly dividend of $0.10.

Nuveen Taxable Municipal Income Fund has raised its dividend payment by an average of 6.0% annually over the last three years.

NBB stock opened at $16.63 on Thursday. The business has a 50 day moving average of $16.58 and a 200-day moving average of $15.66. Nuveen Taxable Municipal Income Fund has a 12-month low of $13.67 and a 12-month high of $17.31.

Nuveen Taxable Municipal Income Fund is a closed ended fixed income mutual fund launched by Nuveen Investments, Inc The fund is co-managed by Nuveen Fund Advisors LLC and Nuveen Asset Management, LLC. It invests in the fixed income markets of the United States. The fund also invests some portion of its portfolio in derivative instruments.

