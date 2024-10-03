Murphy Oil Co. (NYSE:MUR) Plans $0.30 Quarterly Dividend

Murphy Oil Co. (NYSE:MUR – Get Free Report) declared a quarterly dividend on Wednesday, October 2nd, Zacks reports. Investors of record on Monday, November 18th will be given a dividend of 0.30 per share by the oil and gas producer on Monday, December 2nd. This represents a $1.20 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.49%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, November 18th.

Murphy Oil has increased its dividend payment by an average of 20.7% per year over the last three years. Murphy Oil has a payout ratio of 26.0% meaning its dividend is sufficiently covered by earnings. Research analysts expect Murphy Oil to earn $4.62 per share next year, which means the company should continue to be able to cover its $1.20 annual dividend with an expected future payout ratio of 26.0%.

Murphy Oil Stock Performance

NYSE:MUR opened at $34.37 on Thursday. The stock has a market cap of $5.24 billion, a PE ratio of 9.64 and a beta of 2.21. The company has a quick ratio of 0.76, a current ratio of 0.82 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.23. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $36.63 and its 200-day simple moving average is $40.88. Murphy Oil has a fifty-two week low of $32.53 and a fifty-two week high of $49.14.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Murphy Oil ( NYSE:MUR Get Free Report ) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, August 8th. The oil and gas producer reported $0.81 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.73 by $0.08. Murphy Oil had a return on equity of 11.68% and a net margin of 17.32%. The firm had revenue of $802.80 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $813.97 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $0.79 EPS. Murphy Oil’s revenue was down 1.4% on a year-over-year basis. Analysts expect that Murphy Oil will post 3.57 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of research firms have recently commented on MUR. Wells Fargo & Company cut their price objective on Murphy Oil from $41.00 to $39.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, September 27th. Piper Sandler decreased their target price on shares of Murphy Oil from $54.00 to $44.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, August 15th. StockNews.com cut shares of Murphy Oil from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, June 18th. Barclays lowered their target price on shares of Murphy Oil from $54.00 to $46.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, August 12th. Finally, Morgan Stanley reduced their price objective on Murphy Oil from $43.00 to $39.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, September 16th. Eight equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Murphy Oil currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $43.64.

About Murphy Oil

Murphy Oil Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, operates as an oil and gas exploration and production company in the United States, Canada, and internationally. It explores for and produces crude oil, natural gas, and natural gas liquids. The company was formerly known as Murphy Corporation and changed its name to Murphy Oil Corporation in 1964.

