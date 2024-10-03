Eaton Vance Tax-Advantaged Global Dividend Income Fund (NYSE:ETG) Announces Monthly Dividend of $0.13

Eaton Vance Tax-Advantaged Global Dividend Income Fund (NYSE:ETG – Get Free Report) declared a monthly dividend on Tuesday, October 1st, Zacks reports. Investors of record on Wednesday, October 23rd will be paid a dividend of 0.129 per share on Thursday, October 31st. This represents a $1.55 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 8.10%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, October 23rd.

Eaton Vance Tax-Advantaged Global Dividend Income Fund has decreased its dividend by an average of 0.8% per year over the last three years.

ETG stock traded down $0.11 during midday trading on Thursday, hitting $19.10. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 9,310 shares, compared to its average volume of 119,778. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $18.68 and a 200-day simple moving average of $18.41. Eaton Vance Tax-Advantaged Global Dividend Income Fund has a 52-week low of $14.08 and a 52-week high of $19.56.

Eaton Vance Tax-Advantaged Global Dividend Income Fund is a closed ended equity mutual fund launched and managed by Eaton Vance Management. The fund invests in public equity markets across the globe. It seeks to invest in stocks of companies operating across diversified sectors. The fund primarily invests in dividend paying value stocks of companies.

