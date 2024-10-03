Enterprise Products Partners L.P. (NYSE:EPD) Announces Quarterly Dividend of $0.53

Enterprise Products Partners L.P. (NYSE:EPD – Get Free Report) announced a quarterly dividend on Wednesday, October 2nd, Zacks reports. Stockholders of record on Thursday, October 31st will be given a dividend of 0.525 per share by the oil and gas producer on Thursday, November 14th. This represents a $2.10 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 7.13%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, October 31st.

Enterprise Products Partners has increased its dividend by an average of 3.6% per year over the last three years and has raised its dividend every year for the last 27 years. Enterprise Products Partners has a payout ratio of 73.2% indicating that its dividend is sufficiently covered by earnings. Analysts expect Enterprise Products Partners to earn $2.84 per share next year, which means the company should continue to be able to cover its $2.10 annual dividend with an expected future payout ratio of 73.9%.

Enterprise Products Partners Stock Down 0.0 %

Shares of NYSE EPD traded down $0.01 during mid-day trading on Thursday, reaching $29.46. The company had a trading volume of 240,780 shares, compared to its average volume of 4,355,672. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $29.14 and a two-hundred day moving average of $28.94. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.98, a quick ratio of 0.68 and a current ratio of 0.91. The company has a market capitalization of $63.97 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.55, a PEG ratio of 1.50 and a beta of 1.03. Enterprise Products Partners has a 12-month low of $25.61 and a 12-month high of $30.05.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Enterprise Products Partners ( NYSE:EPD Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, July 30th. The oil and gas producer reported $0.64 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.66 by ($0.02). Enterprise Products Partners had a return on equity of 20.13% and a net margin of 10.48%. The firm had revenue of $13.48 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $14.23 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $0.57 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 26.6% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities research analysts expect that Enterprise Products Partners will post 2.72 EPS for the current year.

A number of research firms recently commented on EPD. Morgan Stanley dropped their price objective on Enterprise Products Partners from $35.00 to $34.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, June 10th. StockNews.com downgraded Enterprise Products Partners from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, August 12th. Finally, Truist Financial increased their price target on Enterprise Products Partners from $35.00 to $37.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 31st. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eleven have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $33.08.

Enterprise Products Partners Company Profile

Enterprise Products Partners L.P. provides midstream energy services to producers and consumers of natural gas, natural gas liquids (NGLs), crude oil, petrochemicals, and refined products. It operates in four segments: NGL Pipelines & Services, Crude Oil Pipelines & Services, Natural Gas Pipelines & Services, and Petrochemical & Refined Products Services.

Further Reading

