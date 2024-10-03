Creekside Partners Purchases Shares of 1,308 iShares MSCI USA Quality Factor ETF (BATS:QUAL)

Creekside Partners acquired a new stake in iShares MSCI USA Quality Factor ETF (BATS:QUAL – Free Report) during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund acquired 1,308 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $223,000.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. increased its position in iShares MSCI USA Quality Factor ETF by 3.7% during the 2nd quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 28,038,014 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,787,771,000 after buying an additional 999,735 shares during the period. LPL Financial LLC grew its position in shares of iShares MSCI USA Quality Factor ETF by 5.6% during the 2nd quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 13,774,967 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,352,213,000 after purchasing an additional 727,760 shares in the last quarter. Ameriprise Financial Inc. increased its holdings in shares of iShares MSCI USA Quality Factor ETF by 21.9% during the second quarter. Ameriprise Financial Inc. now owns 4,808,994 shares of the company’s stock worth $821,412,000 after purchasing an additional 863,219 shares during the period. Envestnet Portfolio Solutions Inc. raised its position in shares of iShares MSCI USA Quality Factor ETF by 5.9% in the second quarter. Envestnet Portfolio Solutions Inc. now owns 3,106,475 shares of the company’s stock valued at $530,462,000 after buying an additional 172,340 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Bank of New York Mellon Corp boosted its stake in shares of iShares MSCI USA Quality Factor ETF by 3.2% in the second quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 2,372,410 shares of the company’s stock valued at $405,113,000 after buying an additional 73,653 shares during the period.

Shares of BATS:QUAL opened at $178.44 on Thursday. The company has a market capitalization of $47.09 billion, a P/E ratio of 23.03 and a beta of 1.03. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $173.94 and its 200 day simple moving average is $168.75. iShares MSCI USA Quality Factor ETF has a 1 year low of $71.96 and a 1 year high of $88.63.

The iShares MSCI USA Quality Factor ETF (QUAL) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the MSCI USA Sector Neutral Quality index. The fund tracks an index of US large- and mid-cap stocks, selected and weighted by high ROE, stable earnings growth and low debt\u002Fequity, relative to peers in each sector.

