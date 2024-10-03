14,892 Shares in Invesco Municipal Income Opportunities Trust (NYSE:OIA) Purchased by Creekside Partners

Creekside Partners acquired a new stake in shares of Invesco Municipal Income Opportunities Trust (NYSE:OIA – Free Report) during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund acquired 14,892 shares of the investment management company’s stock, valued at approximately $95,000.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Keudell Morrison Wealth Management purchased a new stake in Invesco Municipal Income Opportunities Trust in the second quarter worth $72,000. Phoenix Wealth Advisors bought a new position in shares of Invesco Municipal Income Opportunities Trust in the 1st quarter worth about $80,000. Avantax Advisory Services Inc. bought a new position in shares of Invesco Municipal Income Opportunities Trust in the 1st quarter worth about $111,000. Nomura Holdings Inc. purchased a new position in Invesco Municipal Income Opportunities Trust during the 4th quarter valued at about $114,000. Finally, Wolverine Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in Invesco Municipal Income Opportunities Trust during the second quarter worth about $119,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 12.57% of the company’s stock.

Invesco Municipal Income Opportunities Trust Stock Down 0.6 %

Shares of NYSE OIA opened at $6.89 on Thursday. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $6.56 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $6.41. Invesco Municipal Income Opportunities Trust has a fifty-two week low of $4.93 and a fifty-two week high of $6.99.

Invesco Municipal Income Opportunities Trust Dividend Announcement

Invesco Municipal Income Opportunities Trust Profile

The business also recently disclosed a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, October 31st. Investors of record on Wednesday, October 16th will be given a dividend of $0.0291 per share. This represents a $0.35 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 5.07%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, October 16th.

Invesco Municipal Income Opportunities Trust is a closed-ended fixed income mutual fund launched by Invesco Ltd. The fund is co-managed by Invesco Advisers, Inc, INVESCO Asset Management Deutschland GmbH, INVESCO Asset Management Limited, INVESCO Asset Management (Japan) Limited, Invesco Hong Kong Limited, INVESCO Senior Secured Management, Inc, and Invesco Canada Ltd.

