Creekside Partners Buys New Shares in Abrdn Asia-Pacific Income Fund Inc (NYSEAMERICAN:FAX)

Creekside Partners bought a new position in shares of Abrdn Asia-Pacific Income Fund Inc (NYSEAMERICAN:FAX – Free Report) during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor bought 57,471 shares of the investment management company’s stock, valued at approximately $154,000.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Koshinski Asset Management Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Abrdn Asia-Pacific Income Fund during the 1st quarter valued at $30,000. CreativeOne Wealth LLC acquired a new stake in Abrdn Asia-Pacific Income Fund during the first quarter worth about $38,000. AE Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Abrdn Asia-Pacific Income Fund in the 2nd quarter worth about $54,000. ORG Partners LLC acquired a new position in shares of Abrdn Asia-Pacific Income Fund in the 1st quarter valued at about $81,000. Finally, Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. grew its holdings in shares of Abrdn Asia-Pacific Income Fund by 34.4% during the 2nd quarter. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. now owns 38,592 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $103,000 after purchasing an additional 9,885 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 33.55% of the company’s stock.

Abrdn Asia-Pacific Income Fund Trading Up 0.1 %

NYSEAMERICAN FAX opened at $17.45 on Thursday. Abrdn Asia-Pacific Income Fund Inc has a one year low of $13.98 and a one year high of $17.55.

Abrdn Asia-Pacific Income Fund Increases Dividend

Abrdn Asia-Pacific Income Fund Profile

The firm also recently announced a monthly dividend, which was paid on Monday, September 30th. Stockholders of record on Monday, September 23rd were paid a $0.165 dividend. This represents a $1.98 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 11.35%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, September 23rd. This is an increase from Abrdn Asia-Pacific Income Fund’s previous monthly dividend of $0.03.

Abrdn Asia-Pacific Income Fund Inc is a close ended fixed income mutual fund launched and managed by Aberdeen Standard Investments (Asia) Limited. It is co-managed by Aberdeen Standard Investments Australia Limited and Aberdeen Asset Managers Limited. The fund invests in fixed income markets of Asia, Australia, and New Zeland.

