Creekside Partners Acquires Shares of 5,931 SPDR S&P International Dividend ETF (NYSEARCA:DWX)

Creekside Partners bought a new position in SPDR S&P International Dividend ETF (NYSEARCA:DWX – Free Report) during the second quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor bought 5,931 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $204,000.

A number of other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of DWX. Stifel Financial Corp raised its holdings in shares of SPDR S&P International Dividend ETF by 3.3% in the 4th quarter. Stifel Financial Corp now owns 138,173 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,912,000 after purchasing an additional 4,375 shares in the last quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers boosted its position in SPDR S&P International Dividend ETF by 56.9% during the 1st quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers now owns 121,736 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,279,000 after acquiring an additional 44,166 shares in the last quarter. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. increased its holdings in shares of SPDR S&P International Dividend ETF by 4.2% in the 2nd quarter. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. now owns 64,254 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,212,000 after acquiring an additional 2,603 shares during the period. FDx Advisors Inc. raised its position in shares of SPDR S&P International Dividend ETF by 2.8% in the 1st quarter. FDx Advisors Inc. now owns 32,714 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,150,000 after acquiring an additional 881 shares in the last quarter. Finally, McAdam LLC lifted its stake in shares of SPDR S&P International Dividend ETF by 19.2% during the 2nd quarter. McAdam LLC now owns 23,715 shares of the company’s stock worth $817,000 after purchasing an additional 3,826 shares during the last quarter.

SPDR S&P International Dividend ETF Stock Performance

DWX stock opened at $38.04 on Thursday. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $37.65 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $35.91. SPDR S&P International Dividend ETF has a one year low of $31.80 and a one year high of $39.22. The firm has a market cap of $486.91 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.09 and a beta of 0.57.

SPDR S&P International Dividend ETF Profile

SPDR S&P International Dividend ETF (the Fund) seeks to replicate as closely as possible the price and yield performance of the S&P International Dividend Opportunities Index (the Index). The Index is designed to measure the performance of the 100 highest dividend-yielding common stocks and American depository receipts (ADRs) listed in primary exchanges of countries included in the S&P/Citigroup Broad Market Index.

