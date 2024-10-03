13,429 Shares in VanEck Preferred Securities ex Financials ETF (NYSEARCA:PFXF) Purchased by Creekside Partners

Creekside Partners acquired a new position in VanEck Preferred Securities ex Financials ETF (NYSEARCA:PFXF – Free Report) in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm acquired 13,429 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $232,000.

Other large investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. FinTrust Capital Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of VanEck Preferred Securities ex Financials ETF in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $44,000. Register Financial Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in shares of VanEck Preferred Securities ex Financials ETF by 691.7% during the 1st quarter. Register Financial Advisors LLC now owns 9,500 shares of the company’s stock valued at $168,000 after buying an additional 8,300 shares in the last quarter. Burke & Herbert Bank & Trust Co. purchased a new stake in shares of VanEck Preferred Securities ex Financials ETF in the 2nd quarter worth about $185,000. Avantax Advisory Services Inc. increased its stake in shares of VanEck Preferred Securities ex Financials ETF by 6.1% in the 1st quarter. Avantax Advisory Services Inc. now owns 11,809 shares of the company’s stock worth $209,000 after acquiring an additional 682 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Drucker Wealth 3.0 LLC purchased a new position in VanEck Preferred Securities ex Financials ETF during the 2nd quarter valued at about $219,000.

VanEck Preferred Securities ex Financials ETF Price Performance

NYSEARCA:PFXF opened at $18.21 on Thursday. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.69 billion, a P/E ratio of 0.59 and a beta of 0.51. VanEck Preferred Securities ex Financials ETF has a one year low of $15.58 and a one year high of $18.45. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $17.73 and its 200 day simple moving average is $17.51.

VanEck Preferred Securities ex Financials ETF Company Profile

The VanEck Preferred Securities ex Financials ETF (PFXF) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in broad credit fixed income. The fund tracks an index comprised of USD denominated preferred securities and securities that the index provider deems to be functionally equivalent. Securities issued by financial firms are excluded.

