977 Shares in Vanguard Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:VUG) Acquired by Creekside Partners

Creekside Partners purchased a new stake in Vanguard Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:VUG – Free Report) during the second quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm purchased 977 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $365,000.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the stock. Peapack Gladstone Financial Corp boosted its stake in Vanguard Growth ETF by 12.9% in the fourth quarter. Peapack Gladstone Financial Corp now owns 4,792 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,489,000 after acquiring an additional 548 shares in the last quarter. CIBC Private Wealth Group LLC boosted its holdings in Vanguard Growth ETF by 32.8% in the fourth quarter. CIBC Private Wealth Group LLC now owns 42,178 shares of the company’s stock worth $13,113,000 after acquiring an additional 10,408 shares in the last quarter. Exencial Wealth Advisors LLC grew its stake in shares of Vanguard Growth ETF by 97.4% during the fourth quarter. Exencial Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 101,177 shares of the company’s stock worth $31,454,000 after acquiring an additional 49,926 shares during the last quarter. First National Bank of Omaha increased its holdings in shares of Vanguard Growth ETF by 10.6% during the fourth quarter. First National Bank of Omaha now owns 25,994 shares of the company’s stock valued at $8,081,000 after acquiring an additional 2,500 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Stephens Inc. AR raised its position in shares of Vanguard Growth ETF by 2.8% in the 4th quarter. Stephens Inc. AR now owns 107,978 shares of the company’s stock valued at $33,568,000 after purchasing an additional 2,952 shares during the last quarter.

Get Vanguard Growth ETF alerts:

Vanguard Growth ETF Trading Up 0.1 %

NYSEARCA:VUG opened at $379.07 on Thursday. Vanguard Growth ETF has a twelve month low of $260.65 and a twelve month high of $392.14. The company has a market cap of $130.59 billion, a PE ratio of 39.58 and a beta of 1.26. The company’s 50 day moving average is $369.15 and its two-hundred day moving average is $360.38.

Vanguard Growth ETF Company Profile

Vanguard Growth Index Fund, formerly Vanguard Growth ETF, is an exchange-traded share class of Vanguard Growth Index Fund, which employs a passive management or indexing investment approach designed to track the performance of the MSCI US Prime Market Growth Index (the Index). The Index is a diversified index of growth stocks of large United States companies.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding VUG? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Vanguard Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:VUG – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Vanguard Growth ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Vanguard Growth ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.