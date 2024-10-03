Creekside Partners Makes New $350,000 Investment in KraneShares Global Carbon Strategy ETF (NYSEARCA:KRBN)

Creekside Partners bought a new stake in shares of KraneShares Global Carbon Strategy ETF (NYSEARCA:KRBN – Free Report) during the second quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund bought 10,767 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $350,000.

Other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. raised its position in shares of KraneShares Global Carbon Strategy ETF by 1.6% during the 1st quarter. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. now owns 23,669 shares of the company’s stock worth $728,000 after purchasing an additional 370 shares during the last quarter. Wealth Enhancement Advisory Services LLC lifted its position in shares of KraneShares Global Carbon Strategy ETF by 1.0% in the second quarter. Wealth Enhancement Advisory Services LLC now owns 41,564 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,352,000 after acquiring an additional 426 shares in the last quarter. Kraematon Investment Advisors Inc. boosted its stake in shares of KraneShares Global Carbon Strategy ETF by 1.5% in the second quarter. Kraematon Investment Advisors Inc. now owns 34,202 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,113,000 after acquiring an additional 500 shares during the last quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC increased its position in shares of KraneShares Global Carbon Strategy ETF by 10.1% during the second quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC now owns 19,516 shares of the company’s stock worth $635,000 after purchasing an additional 1,798 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Cetera Advisors LLC acquired a new position in KraneShares Global Carbon Strategy ETF in the 1st quarter valued at $237,000.

KraneShares Global Carbon Strategy ETF Stock Down 0.6 %

Shares of KRBN opened at $30.83 on Thursday. KraneShares Global Carbon Strategy ETF has a 52-week low of $28.06 and a 52-week high of $37.64. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $32.30 and its two-hundred day moving average is $32.52.

KraneShares Global Carbon Strategy ETF Company Profile

The KraneShares Global Carbon ETF (KRBN) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the IHS Markit Global Carbon index. The fund seeks to track a carbon credit futures index that weights holdings based on trade volume. The fund holds December futures from three major cap-and-trade programs KRBN was launched on Jul 30, 2020 and is managed by KraneShares.

