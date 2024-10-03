2,314 Shares in Target Co. (NYSE:TGT) Acquired by Creekside Partners

Creekside Partners bought a new stake in shares of Target Co. (NYSE:TGT – Free Report) during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm bought 2,314 shares of the retailer’s stock, valued at approximately $343,000.

Other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Triad Wealth Partners LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Target in the 2nd quarter valued at $25,000. Ables Iannone Moore & Associates Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Target in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $28,000. Slocum Gordon & Co LLP bought a new position in shares of Target during the second quarter worth $28,000. Scarborough Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Target during the 4th quarter valued at about $29,000. Finally, Hobbs Group Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Target in the second quarter valued at approximately $31,000. 79.73% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

In related news, CAO Matthew A. Liegel sold 1,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, August 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $153.13, for a total transaction of $153,130.00. Following the sale, the chief accounting officer now owns 7,276 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,114,173.88. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In related news, insider Brian C. Cornell sold 45,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, August 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $158.67, for a total value of $7,140,150.00. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 303,843 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $48,210,768.81. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, CAO Matthew A. Liegel sold 1,000 shares of Target stock in a transaction dated Friday, August 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $153.13, for a total value of $153,130.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief accounting officer now owns 7,276 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,114,173.88. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders sold 52,348 shares of company stock worth $8,290,995. 0.23% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

NYSE TGT opened at $150.40 on Thursday. Target Co. has a 12-month low of $102.93 and a 12-month high of $181.86. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $148.96 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $154.22. The company has a market capitalization of $69.58 billion, a P/E ratio of 16.88, a P/E/G ratio of 2.00 and a beta of 1.24. The company has a quick ratio of 0.27, a current ratio of 0.90 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.95.

Target (NYSE:TGT – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 21st. The retailer reported $2.57 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.18 by $0.39. The business had revenue of $25.02 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $25.19 billion. Target had a return on equity of 33.10% and a net margin of 4.18%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 1.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $1.80 earnings per share. Analysts anticipate that Target Co. will post 9.53 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, December 10th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, November 20th will be issued a $1.12 dividend. This represents a $4.48 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.98%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, November 20th. Target’s dividend payout ratio is currently 50.28%.

A number of research firms recently weighed in on TGT. Wells Fargo & Company raised their target price on shares of Target from $160.00 to $180.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 22nd. Telsey Advisory Group reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and issued a $195.00 target price on shares of Target in a research report on Thursday, September 19th. Melius Research assumed coverage on Target in a research report on Monday, September 23rd. They set a “buy” rating and a $180.00 price target for the company. Evercore ISI boosted their price target on Target from $158.00 to $160.00 and gave the stock an “inline” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 22nd. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada increased their price objective on Target from $174.00 to $177.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, August 22nd. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have issued a hold rating, nineteen have assigned a buy rating and two have assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $179.69.

Target Corporation operates as a general merchandise retailer in the United States. The company offers apparel for women, men, boys, girls, toddlers, and infants and newborns, as well as jewelry, accessories, and shoes; and beauty and personal care, baby gear, cleaning, paper products, and pet supplies.

