Brown Financial Advisors Acquires Shares of 338 Aberdeen Standard Physical Platinum Shares ETF (NYSEARCA:PPLT)

Brown Financial Advisors acquired a new position in Aberdeen Standard Physical Platinum Shares ETF (NYSEARCA:PPLT – Free Report) in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund acquired 338 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $31,000.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Linden Thomas Advisory Services LLC grew its position in shares of Aberdeen Standard Physical Platinum Shares ETF by 5.2% during the second quarter. Linden Thomas Advisory Services LLC now owns 2,838 shares of the company’s stock worth $260,000 after acquiring an additional 141 shares during the last quarter. Scotia Capital Inc. increased its stake in shares of Aberdeen Standard Physical Platinum Shares ETF by 6.8% in the fourth quarter. Scotia Capital Inc. now owns 4,466 shares of the company’s stock valued at $407,000 after purchasing an additional 283 shares during the period. Prospector Partners LLC raised its holdings in shares of Aberdeen Standard Physical Platinum Shares ETF by 0.6% during the second quarter. Prospector Partners LLC now owns 92,175 shares of the company’s stock valued at $8,431,000 after buying an additional 520 shares during the last quarter. Cantor Fitzgerald L. P. boosted its position in shares of Aberdeen Standard Physical Platinum Shares ETF by 18.1% during the fourth quarter. Cantor Fitzgerald L. P. now owns 6,526 shares of the company’s stock worth $595,000 after buying an additional 1,000 shares during the period. Finally, Mechanics Financial Corp acquired a new stake in Aberdeen Standard Physical Platinum Shares ETF in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $91,000.

Aberdeen Standard Physical Platinum Shares ETF Stock Up 1.4 %

PPLT stock opened at $92.39 on Thursday. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $87.59 and a 200 day simple moving average of $88.80. Aberdeen Standard Physical Platinum Shares ETF has a fifty-two week low of $77.68 and a fifty-two week high of $100.00.

Aberdeen Standard Physical Platinum Shares ETF Profile

The abrdn Physical Platinum Shares ETF (PPLT) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the Platinum London PM Fix index. The fund tracks the platinum spot price, less trust expenses, using platinum bullion. PPLT was launched on Jan 8, 2010 and is managed by Abrdn.

