NextEra Energy, Inc. (NYSE:NEE) Stake Lessened by General Partner Inc.

General Partner Inc. trimmed its stake in shares of NextEra Energy, Inc. (NYSE:NEE – Free Report) by 2.7% during the third quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 35,598 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after selling 1,000 shares during the quarter. NextEra Energy makes up 1.9% of General Partner Inc.’s portfolio, making the stock its 11th biggest position. General Partner Inc.’s holdings in NextEra Energy were worth $3,009,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Proffitt & Goodson Inc. raised its position in shares of NextEra Energy by 64.0% during the 2nd quarter. Proffitt & Goodson Inc. now owns 369 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $26,000 after acquiring an additional 144 shares in the last quarter. Semmax Financial Advisors Inc. raised its holdings in shares of NextEra Energy by 197.4% during the second quarter. Semmax Financial Advisors Inc. now owns 339 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $26,000 after purchasing an additional 225 shares during the period. American Capital Advisory LLC boosted its holdings in shares of NextEra Energy by 74.5% in the 1st quarter. American Capital Advisory LLC now owns 480 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $31,000 after buying an additional 205 shares during the period. Valley Wealth Managers Inc. bought a new stake in shares of NextEra Energy during the 2nd quarter valued at about $33,000. Finally, Neo Ivy Capital Management acquired a new stake in NextEra Energy during the fourth quarter worth about $40,000. 78.72% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get NextEra Energy alerts:

Insider Activity at NextEra Energy

In other news, EVP Nicole J. Daggs sold 658 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, August 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $76.97, for a total value of $50,646.26. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 100 shares in the company, valued at $7,697. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. 0.18% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

NEE has been the topic of several recent research reports. Scotiabank raised their price target on NextEra Energy from $73.00 to $92.00 and gave the stock a “sector outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, August 20th. Barclays increased their price objective on shares of NextEra Energy from $76.00 to $80.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Tuesday. Dbs Bank lowered shares of NextEra Energy from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, September 27th. Citigroup increased their target price on shares of NextEra Energy from $69.00 to $84.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, June 27th. Finally, Mizuho lowered NextEra Energy from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $71.00 price target for the company. in a research note on Wednesday, June 12th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $83.07.

Check Out Our Latest Stock Analysis on NextEra Energy

NextEra Energy Trading Up 0.2 %

NextEra Energy stock opened at $85.43 on Thursday. The company has a market capitalization of $175.52 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 23.28, a PEG ratio of 3.08 and a beta of 0.56. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $80.32 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $73.83. NextEra Energy, Inc. has a one year low of $47.15 and a one year high of $85.75. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.15, a current ratio of 0.49 and a quick ratio of 0.41.

NextEra Energy (NYSE:NEE – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, July 24th. The utilities provider reported $0.96 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.93 by $0.03. The business had revenue of $6.07 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $7.29 billion. NextEra Energy had a net margin of 24.45% and a return on equity of 11.75%. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $0.88 EPS. On average, analysts forecast that NextEra Energy, Inc. will post 3.4 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

NextEra Energy Announces Dividend

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, September 16th. Investors of record on Friday, August 30th were given a dividend of $0.515 per share. The ex-dividend date was Friday, August 30th. This represents a $2.06 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.41%. NextEra Energy’s dividend payout ratio is presently 56.13%.

NextEra Energy Company Profile

(Free Report)

NextEra Energy, Inc, through its subsidiaries, generates, transmits, distributes, and sells electric power to retail and wholesale customers in North America. The company generates electricity through wind, solar, nuclear,natural gas, and other clean energy. It also develops, constructs, and operates long-term contracted assets that consists of clean energy solutions, such as renewable generation facilities, battery storage projects, and electric transmission facilities; sells energy commodities; and owns, develops, constructs, manages and operates electric generation facilities in wholesale energy markets.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding NEE? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for NextEra Energy, Inc. (NYSE:NEE – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for NextEra Energy Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for NextEra Energy and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.