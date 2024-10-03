JLB & Associates Inc. Purchases 12,661 Shares of Ross Stores, Inc. (NASDAQ:ROST)

JLB & Associates Inc. raised its position in Ross Stores, Inc. (NASDAQ:ROST – Free Report) by 10.1% during the third quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 137,802 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock after acquiring an additional 12,661 shares during the quarter. Ross Stores makes up 2.7% of JLB & Associates Inc.’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 13th largest position. JLB & Associates Inc.’s holdings in Ross Stores were worth $20,741,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. American International Group Inc. increased its holdings in Ross Stores by 2.4% during the 4th quarter. American International Group Inc. now owns 124,424 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock valued at $17,219,000 after purchasing an additional 2,969 shares during the period. PGGM Investments raised its holdings in Ross Stores by 724.1% in the 2nd quarter. PGGM Investments now owns 24,848 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock worth $3,611,000 after purchasing an additional 21,833 shares in the last quarter. Perpetual Ltd purchased a new stake in shares of Ross Stores in the 1st quarter worth about $1,483,000. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board boosted its stake in shares of Ross Stores by 140.2% during the 1st quarter. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board now owns 464,062 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock valued at $68,106,000 after purchasing an additional 270,844 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Vanguard Group Inc. increased its position in shares of Ross Stores by 1.4% during the fourth quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 28,569,718 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock valued at $3,953,763,000 after buying an additional 381,790 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 86.86% of the company’s stock.

In related news, COO Michael J. Hartshorn sold 8,366 shares of Ross Stores stock in a transaction on Monday, September 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $155.64, for a total transaction of $1,302,084.24. Following the transaction, the chief operating officer now directly owns 103,049 shares in the company, valued at $16,038,546.36. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. In related news, COO Michael J. Hartshorn sold 8,366 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, September 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $155.64, for a total value of $1,302,084.24. Following the completion of the sale, the chief operating officer now directly owns 103,049 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $16,038,546.36. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, Chairman Michael Balmuth sold 14,887 shares of Ross Stores stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, September 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $152.22, for a total transaction of $2,266,099.14. Following the transaction, the chairman now directly owns 11,133 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,694,665.26. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 72,138 shares of company stock valued at $11,093,051 in the last 90 days. Company insiders own 2.10% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ:ROST opened at $147.73 on Thursday. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $148.09 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $143.34. Ross Stores, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $110.02 and a fifty-two week high of $163.60. The firm has a market cap of $49.01 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 24.91, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.46 and a beta of 1.09. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.30, a quick ratio of 1.05 and a current ratio of 1.56.

Ross Stores (NASDAQ:ROST – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, August 22nd. The apparel retailer reported $1.59 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.50 by $0.09. The company had revenue of $5.29 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $5.25 billion. Ross Stores had a net margin of 9.82% and a return on equity of 42.43%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 7.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $1.32 earnings per share. On average, analysts expect that Ross Stores, Inc. will post 6.2 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, September 30th. Investors of record on Tuesday, September 10th were given a dividend of $0.3675 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, September 10th. This represents a $1.47 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.00%. Ross Stores’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 24.79%.

Several analysts have weighed in on ROST shares. Barclays lifted their price objective on Ross Stores from $165.00 to $175.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, August 23rd. Telsey Advisory Group upped their price target on Ross Stores from $160.00 to $175.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a research note on Friday, August 23rd. Robert W. Baird increased their price objective on Ross Stores from $162.00 to $180.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, August 23rd. Gordon Haskett upgraded shares of Ross Stores to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Friday, August 23rd. Finally, StockNews.com raised shares of Ross Stores from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Saturday, September 14th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, fourteen have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, Ross Stores presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $169.71.

Ross Stores, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates off-price retail apparel and home fashion stores under the Ross Dress for Less and dd’s DISCOUNTS brand names in the United States. Its stores primarily offer apparel, accessories, footwear, and home fashions. The company’s Ross Dress for Less stores sell its products at department and specialty stores to middle income households; and dd’s DISCOUNTS stores sell its products at department and discount stores for households with moderate income.

