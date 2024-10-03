JLB & Associates Inc. Buys 1,099 Shares of O’Reilly Automotive, Inc. (NASDAQ:ORLY)

JLB & Associates Inc. increased its stake in shares of O’Reilly Automotive, Inc. (NASDAQ:ORLY – Free Report) by 7.2% during the 3rd quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 16,333 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,099 shares during the quarter. O’Reilly Automotive makes up 2.4% of JLB & Associates Inc.’s holdings, making the stock its 17th biggest position. JLB & Associates Inc.’s holdings in O’Reilly Automotive were worth $18,809,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Focus Financial Network Inc. ADV bought a new stake in O’Reilly Automotive during the 4th quarter valued at $217,000. CIBC Private Wealth Group LLC lifted its stake in O’Reilly Automotive by 4.6% in the fourth quarter. CIBC Private Wealth Group LLC now owns 15,318 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $14,553,000 after acquiring an additional 673 shares during the period. Lake Street Advisors Group LLC bought a new position in O’Reilly Automotive during the 4th quarter worth about $466,000. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC increased its position in O’Reilly Automotive by 127.1% during the 4th quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 11,006 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $10,457,000 after purchasing an additional 6,159 shares during the period. Finally, Cetera Advisor Networks LLC raised its holdings in shares of O’Reilly Automotive by 1.5% in the 4th quarter. Cetera Advisor Networks LLC now owns 9,800 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $9,311,000 after purchasing an additional 143 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 85.00% of the company’s stock.

Insider Activity at O’Reilly Automotive

In other O’Reilly Automotive news, Director Gregory D. Johnson sold 15,364 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, July 31st. The stock was sold at an average price of $1,136.16, for a total transaction of $17,455,962.24. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 5,016 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,698,978.56. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. In related news, SVP Christopher Andrew Mancini sold 1,557 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, August 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $1,125.00, for a total value of $1,751,625.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, Director Gregory D. Johnson sold 15,364 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, July 31st. The shares were sold at an average price of $1,136.16, for a total transaction of $17,455,962.24. Following the sale, the director now owns 5,016 shares in the company, valued at approximately $5,698,978.56. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 50,411 shares of company stock worth $56,846,062 over the last three months. Company insiders own 1.55% of the company’s stock.

O’Reilly Automotive Stock Performance

Shares of ORLY opened at $1,154.92 on Thursday. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $1,127.43 and a two-hundred day moving average of $1,075.19. The stock has a market cap of $67.00 billion, a P/E ratio of 29.31, a P/E/G ratio of 2.18 and a beta of 0.92. O’Reilly Automotive, Inc. has a one year low of $860.10 and a one year high of $1,169.11.

O’Reilly Automotive (NASDAQ:ORLY – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 24th. The specialty retailer reported $10.55 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $10.98 by ($0.43). The business had revenue of $4.27 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.32 billion. O’Reilly Automotive had a negative return on equity of 146.57% and a net margin of 14.57%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 5.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $10.22 earnings per share. Analysts predict that O’Reilly Automotive, Inc. will post 41.13 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of equities analysts have recently issued reports on ORLY shares. Truist Financial increased their price objective on shares of O’Reilly Automotive from $1,143.00 to $1,204.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, July 26th. Bank of America lifted their target price on O’Reilly Automotive from $1,204.00 to $1,290.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 22nd. DA Davidson increased their price target on shares of O’Reilly Automotive from $1,200.00 to $1,275.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, July 26th. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their price objective on shares of O’Reilly Automotive from $1,200.00 to $1,250.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 22nd. Finally, Wedbush reissued a “neutral” rating and set a $1,100.00 target price on shares of O’Reilly Automotive in a research report on Thursday, July 25th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, O’Reilly Automotive has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $1,144.06.

About O’Reilly Automotive

O’Reilly Automotive, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a retailer and supplier of automotive aftermarket parts, tools, supplies, equipment, and accessories in the United States, Puerto Rico, and Mexico. The company provides new and remanufactured automotive hard parts and maintenance items, such as alternators, batteries, brake system components, belts, chassis parts, driveline parts, engine parts, fuel pumps, hoses, starters, temperature control, water pumps, antifreeze, appearance products, engine additives, filters, fluids, lighting products, and oil and wiper blades; and accessories, including floor mats, seat covers, and truck accessories.

