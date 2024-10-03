Lowe Wealth Advisors LLC Sells 400 Shares of iShares Aaa – A Rated Corporate Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:QLTA)

Lowe Wealth Advisors LLC trimmed its position in shares of iShares Aaa – A Rated Corporate Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:QLTA – Free Report) by 18.3% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 1,785 shares of the company’s stock after selling 400 shares during the period. Lowe Wealth Advisors LLC’s holdings in iShares Aaa – A Rated Corporate Bond ETF were worth $88,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of QLTA. Miracle Mile Advisors LLC raised its stake in shares of iShares Aaa – A Rated Corporate Bond ETF by 12.1% during the second quarter. Miracle Mile Advisors LLC now owns 1,525,771 shares of the company’s stock valued at $71,498,000 after acquiring an additional 164,508 shares during the last quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers raised its stake in iShares Aaa – A Rated Corporate Bond ETF by 143.1% in the second quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers now owns 153,217 shares of the company’s stock worth $7,180,000 after buying an additional 90,183 shares in the last quarter. AE Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in iShares Aaa – A Rated Corporate Bond ETF in the second quarter worth about $2,159,000. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC raised its stake in iShares Aaa – A Rated Corporate Bond ETF by 88.7% in the second quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 88,970 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,169,000 after buying an additional 41,820 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Pacific Wealth Management raised its stake in iShares Aaa – A Rated Corporate Bond ETF by 8.5% in the second quarter. Pacific Wealth Management now owns 492,618 shares of the company’s stock worth $23,084,000 after buying an additional 38,661 shares in the last quarter.

iShares Aaa – A Rated Corporate Bond ETF Price Performance

QLTA stock opened at $49.09 on Thursday. iShares Aaa – A Rated Corporate Bond ETF has a 1 year low of $43.80 and a 1 year high of $49.53. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $48.61 and a 200 day moving average of $47.49.

About iShares Aaa – A Rated Corporate Bond ETF

The iShares Aaa – A Rated Corporate Bond ETF (QLTA) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in investment grade fixed income. The fund tracks a market-weighted index of dollar-denominated fixed-rate corporate bonds rated AAA-A issued by US and non-US corporations with maturities of at least one year.

